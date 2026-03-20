GARM Announces the Addition of Klotho to its Advanced Cell and Gene Therapy Platform in Roatan

Longevity Advanced

GARM LLC, dba Longevity Advanced, today unveiled its expanded advanced longevity therapies platform.

ROATAN, BAY ISLANDS, HONDURAS, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GARM LLC, dba Longevity Advanced, today unveiled its expanded advanced longevity therapies platform, www.longevityadvanced.com . Longevity Advanced features cutting-edge, safe, non-permanent gene therapies including Follistatin, Klotho, and VEGF. This launch builds on GARM's decade-plus leadership position in regenerative and longevity medicine, spotlighted in the Netflix documentary “Don't Die”, starring Bryan Johnson, which highlights therapies that Johnson has personally showcased.Pioneered by U.S. Board-Certified orthopedic surgeon Glenn C. Terry, M.D., GARM Clinic in Roatan—strategically located in an innovative economic zone—delivers these therapies amid a paradise setting of resort luxury and medical precision, attracting global leaders in longevity science as well as high performing entrepreneurs, executives, athletes, and individuals who are searching for the latest technology in improving their health span, their performance, in addition to protecting and enhancing their cognitive and physical capabilities. For individuals seeking exclusive access to the forefront of longevity technology, Longevity Advanced offers personalized protocols that aim to enhance cellular function, combat age-related decline, and extend healthspan without permanent genetic alteration.Follistatin plasmid therapy, a flagship offering through Longevity Advanced at GARM LLC, www.longevityadvanced.com , inhibits myostatin to promote muscle growth, improves bone density, reduces systemic inflammation, and drives cellular rejuvenation— all key pillars of longevity. In 2022, GARM LLC pioneered the Phase I safety studies for the plasmid delivery of Follistatin. Four years later, GARM continues to provide this therapy for patients through its new Longevity Advanced platform.Following the safe and successful deployment of Follistatin, GARM is now pleased to offer one of the most sought after longevity therapies aimed at improving mitochondrial, cellular, and organ function: Klotho. The name “Klotho” is derived from the Mythological Greek - Clotho, daughter of Zeus and the “spinner” of the thread of life. On a cellular level, the klotho protein plays a significant role in determining lifespan and healthspan, acting as one of the most profound anti-aging factors available.As we age, our cells’ production of klotho decreases. GARM’s Longevity Advanced platform provides patients with access to klotho for the goals of increasing mitochondrial function, supporting the health and rejuvenation of organs and systems, increasing mental clarity and cognition, all by suppressing inflammation, reducing oxidative stress, and protecting against fibrosis and age related diseases. Another very import feature of klotho is that it promotes mineral metabolism and insulin sensitivity, countering metabolic aging for improved energy and longevity. Wellness and longevity enthusiasts worldwide have been awaiting a safe and effective delivery mechanism for Klotho. It’s here now, in Roatan, www.longevityadvanced.com The non-permanent gene therapies available through Longevity Advanced do not end with Follistatin and Klotho. VEGF plasmid gene therapy has been a staple offering at GARM Clinic for over two years.Over 30,000 patients have been safely treated worldwide for critical limb ischemia with this therapy; countless limbs and lives have been saved because of this very unique and natural therapy. VEGF is a powerful growth factor that works to enhance vascularization and tissue repair by temporarily boosting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression, improving blood flow to hypoxic tissues without long-term risks. In other words, new blood vessels are formed that are able to deliver more oxygen to the targeted areas.The safe utilization of VEGF has expanded into other applications including hair restoration, a treatment which provides increased blood flow and oxygen to the follicles to support hair growth; a new treatment studying VEGF’s efficacy in treating erectile dysfunction, and its efficacy in providing increased muscle oxygenation to enhance exercise endurance and recovery. To learn more about how VEGF can support your longevity journey, contact info@longevityadvanced.com.Through Longevity Advanced, GARM has redefined regenerative medicine for an elite global clientele. Accommodations for guests include the five star Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort and Spa, with curated wellness treatments available at Kao Kamasa Spa, ranked by Conde Nast the #13 Destination Spa in the world, www.kimptongrandroatanresortandspa.com . We hereby invite discerning wellness and longevity enthusiasts to Roatan for exclusive access to premium cell and gene therapies, combining GARM’s "Dream Team" expertise with a five star island serenity experience for transformative results. To learn more about the latest innovations in longevity therapies, contact info@longevityadvanced.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.