Forensic Accountant and Financial Investigator Ed Martin of Sage Investigations Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a forensic accountant with decades of experience sees the same financial confusion again and again, something inventive happens. Ed Martin, founder of Sage Investigations and longtime financial sleuth, decided nearly two decades ago that there had to be a better way to untangle bank records, credit cards, and brokerage accounts. The result is DIO, Sage Investigations’ proprietary financial analysis technology that is shaping how attorneys, businesses, and investigators see the truth behind transactions.

A Legacy of Analytical Precision

Ed Martin’s journey began in 1975, learning the art of the analytical worksheet at the IRS in Texas, hunched over a 13-column pad. Every entry told a story, every pattern provided a clue, and every discrepancy suggested more questions. That hands-on approach revealed enormous inefficiencies. As technology advanced, Ed recognized the need to re-imagine old tools for a new age, ultimately leading to the creation of DIO, short for Document, Image, and Organization.

What Is DIO?

DIO is not just a program; it’s a technology-driven solution that digitizes and analyzes the complex world of financial data. Whether it’s bank statements, credit cards, or brokerage records, DIO brings order to chaos. It can process and categorize thousands of transactions, highlighting income, expenses, transfers, and patterns that otherwise hide in mountains of paperwork.

The tool stands out for its ability to differentiate between genuine income and simple transfers between accounts (a common source of errors that can snowball into significant legal and financial consequences). DIO’s algorithms efficiently trace the movement of money, flagging what is income and what is just a transfer, allowing investigators to avoid double-counting or misclassification, pitfalls even seasoned professionals sometimes stumble into.

How Does It Work?

Leveraging an SQL database architecture, DIO scans and extracts crucial information from financial documents, transforming them into an organized, digital format. Thanks to advanced algorithms, DIO can link deposits and withdrawals within and across multiple accounts, trace the origins and destinations of funds, and automatically categorize expenses and income based on IRS guidelines and industry best practices.

Need to untangle personal versus business expenses? Need to separate community and individual property during a divorce? Sage Investigations’ DIO brings clarity to these challenging scenarios through meticulous tracing and categorization, using methods such as first-in-first-out accounting to accurately track the origin, allocation, and usage of every dollar.

Who Benefits from DIO?

Attorneys, forensic accountants, and investigators dealing with cases of divorce, fraud, embezzlement, or financial disputes find DIO indispensable. When facing a tangled financial web (such as multiple joint and separate accounts, family gifts, investment proceeds, or business income and expenses), DIO delivers the clarity required for confident legal argumentation or negotiation.

Take the example of a complex divorce. DIO can analyze joint and individual accounts to track community and separate property, ensuring fair distribution of assets. In fraud investigations, it can reconstruct what happened to vanished funds, following the digital breadcrumbs through hundreds or thousands of transactions with unmatched accuracy.

Efficiency Where It Matters Most

In one 2024 case, DIO processed a year’s worth of bank statements (over 1,600 transactions) in a fraction of the time it would have taken by hand. The software quickly separated personal from business expenditures, flagged questionable expenses, and calculated accurate income figures essential for determining child support obligations. In another instance, the technology traced the use of loan proceeds, helping attorneys piece together what happened to millions in missing funds.

DIO doesn’t just save time. It reduces errors, streamlines complex analyses, and lets forensic professionals focus on critical thinking rather than tedious arithmetic. The result? More precise and defensible findings for courtrooms, negotiations, or regulatory proceedings.

A Tool Built by an Investigator for Investigators

Ed Martin’s experience is baked into every line of DIO’s code. The technology adapts to changing bank statement layouts, accommodates new data types from modern credit and brokerage accounts, and incorporates evolving regulatory requirements. It’s equally adept at handling a simple business account as it is at dissecting the finances of a high-net-worth divorce or an intricate fraud scheme.

About Sage Investigations

Sage Investigations is a forensic accounting and financial investigation firm based in Austin, Texas, founded by former IRS Special Agent Ed Martin. The firm’s services include forensic accounting, fraud investigations, business and partnership divorces, estate analysis, and litigation support. With a track record of solving high-profile cases and untangling complex financial disputes, Sage Investigations delivers clear answers in even the most challenging situations.

Close Up Radio recently featured Edmond Martin, forensic accountant and founder of Sage Investigations in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday March 18th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-forensic-accountant/id1785721253?i=1000756135843

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-327427778/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4mAM8dljcPrFaoiGrBzr62

For more information about Edmond Martin and Sage Investigations, please visit https://www.sageinvestigations.com/

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