Coherent Market Insights Joins IndiaSoft Expo (Bharat Tech) 2026 as Knowledge Partner

IndiaSoft Expo (Bharat Tech) 2026

CMI delivers research-driven insights and strategic perspectives to India’s leading platform for digital transformation and technology leadership.

CMI brings research-backed intelligence and strategic perspectives to one of India’s most globally recognized platforms for digital transformation and technology leadership.” — CMI

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Delhi, India — March 2026: Coherent Market Insights (CMI) is proud to announce its appointment as the Knowledge Partner at IndiaSoft Expo (Bharat Tech) 2026, a globally recognized platform championing the future of digital transformation and technology leadership. Organized by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), IndiaSoft Expo plays a pivotal role in advancing India’s position within the global digital economy. The event convenes international buyers, technology innovators, policymakers, and enterprise leaders across the most dynamic and high-growth domains of modern technology.As global demand for digital solutions accelerates and technology ecosystems grow increasingly interconnected, platforms like IndiaSoft Expo continue to serve as catalysts for collaboration, export growth, and international technology partnerships making the quality of knowledge and insight on display more consequential than ever.CEO to Address the Expo AudienceMr. Raj Shah, CEO & Founder of Coherent Market Insights, will address the audience at IndiaSoft Expo (Bharat Tech) 2026, offering evidence-based perspectives on global market trends, sector evolution, and the emerging opportunities defining the next decade of technology. His address will draw on CMI’s proprietary research to illuminate the strategic forces reshaping the global technology landscape and India’s accelerating role within it.CMI’s Role as Knowledge PartnerCMI’s participation as Knowledge Partner underscores its commitment to bridging cutting-edge research with real-world industry applications. The firm will contribute strategic intelligence sessions, data-driven market perspectives, and evidence-based analyses throughout the event amplifying IndiaSoft Expo’s mission to accelerate India’s rise as a global technology and software powerhouse.CMI will also reinforce its commitment to integrating sustainability, governance, and responsible innovation principles into the fabric of India’s growing technology sector ensuring that the intelligence contributed at the event reflects not just what is possible, but what is enduring.“At CMI, our commitment extends beyond data — we deliver strategic intelligence that empowers organizations to make informed, future-ready decisions. As Knowledge Partner at IndiaSoft Expo (Bharat Tech) 2026, we look forward to contributing research-backed perspectives that support sustainable growth and innovation across the global technology ecosystem.”— Raj Shah, CEO & Founder, Coherent Market InsightsABOUT INDIASOFT EXPO (BHARAT TECH) 2026Organized by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), IndiaSoft Expo (Bharat Tech) is India’s flagship platform for software export promotion, digital innovation, and technology industry development. The 2026 edition will be held from 23–25 March at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. For more information, visit https://indiasoft.org ABOUT COHERENT MARKET INSIGHTSCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across diverse industries. CMI has its headquarter in India and operates globally. In addition to U.S. presence, it has strategic partnerships in the U.K. and Japan.CMI caters to its clients in over 32 countries with the support of 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries, influencing well-informed decision-making in rapidly changing markets.Learn more at www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.