FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SPORTS DRAMA FEATURE 'FINDING THE ZONE'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the sports drama FINDING THE ZONE -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on March 24, 2026

Sports Drama Movie Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms on March 24, 2026

FINDING THE ZONE is a story about self-discovery, relationships, choices, and the need to find peace that resides within every human being.” — Filmmaker Elan Milkes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the sports drama FINDING THE ZONE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on March 24, 2026.

FINDING THE ZONE tells the timeless coming-of-age story of Hardy Williams. Raised on a farm haunted by a traumatic past, Hardy dreams of becoming a professional baseball player. While his mother, Abby, faces financial ruin and his best friend, Olive, misguided by dysfunctional parents, searches for her own identity. Hardy’s grandfather, Manoah, unexpectedly appears and teaches him lessons in life that propels him toward an inner journey. Hardy struggles with personal losses, experiencing challenges on the field and the death of his loyal companion, Scotch. Facing these unforeseen trials, he must confront his most notorious enemy and ultimately redeem himself by discovering his true identity.

Written and directed by Elan Milkes, FINDING THE ZONE was produced by Milkes and Michelle Opitz. Featured actors include: Zane Austin (MAX 2: WHITE HOUSE HERO, THE AMITYVILLE MURDERS) as ‘Hardy’; Terra Mackintosh (BEST SUMMER EVER, A GOOD MARRIAGE, REASONABLE SUSPICION) as ‘Abby’; Joseph Lopez (THE LOOMING, ONE, RUN RABBIT RUN) as ‘Manoah’; and Jordan Cathryn (FRIENDS LIST) as ‘Olive.’

“FINDING THE ZONE is a story about self-discovery, relationships, choices, and the need to find peace that resides within every human being,” said filmmaker Elan Milkes. “For me, hitting a homerun in life was when I felt my heart’s yearning and embraced what was, is, and always will be…”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire FINDING THE ZONE directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

FINDING THE ZONE website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt22059312/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - FINDING THE ZONE (2026)

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