Birdfy to Dazzle Global Pet Expo 2026 With Smart Birdwatching Innovations

Join the Birdfy team at Global Pet Expo 2026.

Birdfy, the leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, will dazzle Global Pet Expo 2026 with an expanded lineup of bird-friendly, AI-powered products.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy, the leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, will dazzle Global Pet Expo 2026 with an expanded lineup of bird-friendly, AI-powered products.

This year, the annual event will take place between March 25 and March 27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Birdfy is set to present its one-of-a-kind smart birdwatching solutions at Booth #2643, bringing cutting-edge technology and sustainable design to the world of nature-loving birders.

Global Pet Expo 2025 showcased more than 1,000 brands and welcomed nearly 20,000 attendees. First launched in 2005, it is a premier trade show for the North American pet industry, showcasing the latest and most advanced innovations.

Birdfy to Capture Attention With An Expanded Product Lineup

On a mission to connect more birders with nature on their doorstep, Birdfy never ceases to produce smart devices that elevate birdwatching experience. At Booth #2643, Birdfy will showcase its star-studded birdwatching ecosystem, including award-winning and flagship models that redefine smart birdwatching. Attendees can also experience a brand new product that will be launched in April.

The Birdfy Bath Pro is set to capture attention, along with two new ground-level bird baths: Birdfy Bath Jolly O and Birdfy Bath Jolly V. As the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award winner, the Bath Pro is an all-mighty, sustainable smart puddle with a dual-lens camera. Its 2K auto-tracking portrait lens and 1080P wide-angle lens capture playful, splashy action. With built-in solar panels, and multi-level perches for birds of all sizes, it is a sustainable and bird-friendly addition to any backyard — a bustling paradise for feathered friends.

Another highlight will be its flagship model, the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo. Honored with a BlogPaws Best Award at the GPE 2025, it is the world's first smart bird feeder with two cameras offering three stunning perspectives. Its dual-lens front camera, along with a side camera, captures joyful, memorable clips from avian visitors. As an accolade-studded product, it also took home other prominent titles last year, including the CES Innovation Awards Honoree, WBFI Birding Product of the Year, and Red Dot Award.

With Spring approaching, the team will also showcase its hummingbird feeders. They include the Birdfy Hum Feeder Duo, the ultimate smart feeder for hummingbird enthusiasts with a dual-lens 2K camera, and the newly-launched Birdfy Hum Feeder Ruby. The built-in AI identifies over 150 hummingbird species.

Other noteworthy innovations for this season are smart birdhouses. This product line aims to steal the show with its award-winning products. Among them, the Birdfy Nest Duo stands out as a 2026 TWICE Picks Award winner and the world’s first dual-camera smart birdhouse.

As a key player in smart birdwatching solutions, Birdfy is excited to connect with industry professionals at Global Pet Expo 2026. The Birdfy team will be on-site at Booth #2643 to share insights into the growing smart birdwatching market, and present live demonstrations of its latest innovations.

Birdfy Fund: Supporting Wildlife Conservation and Education

Birdfy remains dedicated to bird conservation and local initiatives through the Birdfy Fund. For every product sale, Birdfy donates $1 to support bird habitat restoration, wildlife education, and local conservation initiatives, raising over $600,000 to date. The efforts align with the industry’s growing focus on sustainability and animal welfare.

About Birdfy

Birdfy — a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions — has gained momentum to create impactful and cutting-edge smart products to set birdwatching standards since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, its product lines span smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, cameras and innovative add-ons. It is committed to making smart birdwatching fun, joyful and accessible to every bird lover.

For more information, please visit www.birdfy.com or contact press@birdfy.com.

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