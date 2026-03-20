How BESTAR Prepares as a High Rated AVAS Exporter for Automotive World 2026?

CHANGZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive World 2026, held at Tokyo Big Sight from January 21 to 23, 2026, stands as the premier global stage for next-generation mobility. Bringing together over 1,800 exhibitors and nearly 100,000 industry professionals, the exhibition serves as a critical barometer for the future of electrification, autonomous driving, and software-defined vehicles. As the automotive industry pivots toward a safer, quieter, and more intelligent ecosystem, the role of Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) has transitioned from a niche regulatory requirement to a fundamental safety component for electric vehicles (EVs). In this high-stakes environment, BESTAR Holdings Co., Ltd. has emerged as a Top Rated AVAS Exporter , showcasing how years of technical accumulation and independent innovation have prepared the company to lead the international market.At Automotive World 2026, BESTAR’s presence highlighted not just a product, but a comprehensive readiness—a state of preparation that the company describes as "Rome wasn't built in a day." This depth of expertise is the result of over two decades of refinement in acoustic and sensing technologies.A Legacy of Innovation: The Foundation of ExcellenceEstablished in 2002, BESTAR Holdings has spent more than twenty years building its reputation as a leading provider of acoustic, sensing, and miniature active cooling components. The company's journey to becoming a top-rated exporter is rooted in its robust research and design capabilities. With an independent New Technology Research Institute, BESTAR has pioneered innovations in piezoelectric ceramics, electromagnetic technologies, and core software algorithms. These aren't just isolated components; they are integrated systems that have been adopted into the design and development cycles of many of the world’s most renowned automotive brands.BESTAR’s competitive advantage lies in its "ecosystem-level collaboration." Unlike traditional component manufacturers, BESTAR integrates rapid mold making, simulation technology, and high-end manufacturing standards into a seamless workflow. This allows the company to move from a conceptual design to a high-value automotive-grade module with unprecedented speed and precision. This structural strength was on full display following Automotive World 2026, as the industry recognized BESTAR’s ability to handle the complex thermal, tactile, and auditory requirements of modern human-machine interaction (HMI).Engineering Safety: The Professional Edge of BESTAR AVASAn Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) is a critical safety device designed to protect pedestrians, particularly the visually impaired, by emitting a synthetic sound when electric or hybrid vehicles are traveling at low speeds. Since EVs operate almost silently, AVAS serves as the "audible footprint" of the vehicle, ensuring it is detectable in urban environments.The centerpiece of BESTAR’s showcase is the BES-YT1006A series, a highly engineered AVAS solution that exemplifies why the company holds a dominant position in the export market. The system is not merely a speaker; it is a sophisticated acoustic module designed to meet rigorous global regulations, including the UNECE R138 and the Chinese national standard GB/T 37153-2018 (of which BESTAR was a primary initiator and researcher).Key technical features of the BESTAR AVAS include:Acoustic Precision: Utilizing advanced DSP (Digital Signal Processing) solutions, the system allows for the digital processing of sound parameters. This ensures that the simulated engine noise is both effective for pedestrian safety and pleasant for the driver, avoiding the "noise pollution" often associated with lower-quality systems.Environmental Resilience: Given the harsh environments vehicles face, the BESTAR AVAS boasts an IP67 waterproof rating. This ensures reliable operation through rain, mud, and car washes, maintaining safety functions throughout the vehicle’s lifespan.Smart Integration: The system supports CAN/LIN bus communication and features Bootloader functions for easy firmware updates. This flexibility allows automotive OEMs to customize the sound signature, turning a safety requirement into a unique brand identity for the vehicle.Durability and Performance: With an operating voltage range of 6V to 24V and high sound pressure levels, the modules are engineered for long service lives, providing a stable and reliable performance that global Tier 1 suppliers demand.Beyond Acoustics: A Multidimensional Approach to MobilityWhile AVAS is a flagship product, BESTAR’s preparation for the 2026 automotive landscape involves a broader technological spectrum. The company has successfully expanded its expertise into miniature active cooling systems and tactile feedback (haptics). As vehicles become more intelligent, the heat dissipation requirements for high-performance computing units and the need for intuitive tactile interfaces have skyrocketed. BESTAR’s ability to combine piezoelectric innovation with thermal management provides a holistic solution for the "intelligent evolution" of vehicle components.This multidisciplinary approach is backed by world-class certifications, including ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO13485, and IATF16949. These credentials are the "passport" that allows BESTAR to export its high-value components to the most demanding markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company’s global footprint, with branches and technical support teams across major continents, ensures that international clients receive localized service and rapid response times.Strategic Vision for the FutureAs Automotive World 2026 concluded, the feedback from industry leaders underscored a clear trend: the demand for integrated, smart, and reliable acoustic solutions is at an all-time high. BESTAR’s readiness for this moment was not a sudden achievement but the result of a long-term commitment to independent innovation. By participating in the formulation of national standards for AVAS and reversing alarms, BESTAR has positioned itself not just as a supplier, but as an industry thought leader.The company’s focus remains on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the intersection of auditory, tactile, and thermal technologies. By driving the intelligent evolution of interactive components, BESTAR is helping to shape a future where vehicles are not only safer and more efficient but also more harmoniously integrated into the human environment. For global automotive manufacturers looking for a partner that combines technical depth with high-end manufacturing excellence, BESTAR stands ready as the top-rated choice for the road ahead.For more information on BESTAR’s AVAS solutions and their full range of automotive components, please visit: https://www.global-be-star.com/

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