InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market 2026 transforming traditional insurance models

InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Forecast

The Business Research Company's InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $25.68 billion in 2025 to $35.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The insurtech (insurance technology) market is dominated by a mix of global insurance technology companies and innovative digital solutions firms. Companies are focusing on AI-driven underwriting and claims processing, automated policy administration, data analytics platforms, and customer-centric digital interfaces to strengthen market presence and enhance operational efficiency. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, risk management, and seamless integration with traditional insurance workflows remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital insurance and risk management sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Growth?

• According to our research, MetLife Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The digital insurance solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market, provides a wide range of AI-powered underwriting platforms, automated claims processing systems, policy management tools, and data analytics solutions that support risk assessment, customer service, and regulated insurance environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market?

Major companies operating in the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market are MetLife Inc., The Travelers Companies Inc., Government Employees Insurance Company, DXC Technology Company, Wipro Limited, Guidewire Software Inc., PB Fintech Limited, ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd., Lemonade Inc., Oscar Health Inc., Hippo Insurance Services, Shift Technology SAS, Enterprise Information Systems Group (EIS), Go Digit General Insurance Limited (Digit Insurance), Bolttech Holdings Ltd., Root, Inc., CollectiveHealth, Inc., Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC, Next Insurance, Inc., Clearcover, Inc., Wefox Group GmbH, Tractable Ltd., Kin Insurance Inc., Clover Health Investments Corp., Insureon Holdings, Inc., Qover SA/NV, Insurance Technology Services, Inc., Acko General Insurance Limited, Coalition, Inc., Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, Simplesurance GmbH, Amodo d.o.o., Quantemplate Limited, Slice Labs Inc., Blink Parametric, Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., Accelerant Holdings.

How Concentrated Is The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent data security standards, compliance with insurance regulations, precision in automated underwriting and claims processing, and the need for reliability in digital insurance and regulated insurance environments. Leading players such as MetLife Inc., The Travelers Companies Inc., Government Employees Insurance Company, DXC Technology Company, Wipro Limited, Guidewire Software Inc., PB Fintech Limited, ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd., Lemonade Inc., Oscar Health Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified digital insurance solutions, strong partnerships with insurers and reinsurers, extensive technology platforms, and continuous innovation in AI-driven underwriting, claims automation, and customer engagement. As demand for efficient policy management, data-driven risk assessment, and compliant insurance operations grows, strategic collaborations, technology development, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o MetLife Inc. (0.5%)

o The Travelers Companies Inc. (0.5%)

o Government Employees Insurance Company (0.5%)

o DXC Technology Company (0.5%)

o Wipro Limited (0.5%)

o Guidewire Software Inc. (0.5%)

o PB Fintech Limited (0.5%)

o ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd. (0.5%)

o Lemonade Inc. (0.5%)

o Oscar Health Inc. (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market include Guidewire Software Inc., Duck Creek Technologies, Majesco, Sapiens International Corporation, Insurity Inc., OneShield Software, TIA Technology, FINEOS Corporation, eBaoTech, Keylane N.V., BriteCore Inc., Socotra Inc., Ebix Inc., Solartis Inc., Miros Technologies, Nextgen Software Solutions, ClearSpeed Technologies, Applied Systems Inc., Zywave Inc., Oracle Insurance, IBM Insurance Analytics, SAP SE Insurance Solutions, Pegasystems Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market include Vertafore Inc., DXC Technology Insurance Solutions, Accenture Insurance Services, WNS Global Services, TCS BaNCS for Insurance, Infosys Finacle Insurance, HCL Technologies Insurance Services, Genpact Insurance Solutions, EXL Service Holdings, Syntel Inc., Tech Mahindra Insurance Solutions, Capita Insurance Services, Sopra Steria Insurance, NTT DATA Insurance Solutions, CGI Inc. Insurance, L&T Infotech Insurance Services, UST Global Insurance Solutions, Aon plc Technology Services, Willis Towers Watson Insurance Technology, Deloitte Insurance Advisory, PwC Insurance Technology Services, KPMG Insurance Solutions, EY Insurance Technology Services, Cognizant Insurance Services, Capgemini Insurance Services.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market?

• Major end users in the insurtech (insurance technology) market include Lemonade Inc., Root Insurance Company, Hippo Insurance Services, Metromile Inc., Oscar Health Inc., Next Insurance Inc., Clearcover Inc., Brolly Ltd., Bought By Many Ltd., Trov Inc., Cuvva Ltd., Zego Ltd., Ladder Insurance Inc., Bright Health Group Inc., Policygenius Inc., Insurify Inc., Alan Insurance SAS, WeFox Group, Slice Labs Inc., Kin Insurance Inc., Flock Insurance, Coalition Inc., CoverWallet Inc., Ethos Life Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Cyber risk toolkits are transforming the insurtech market by enhancing proactive risk management, supporting cyber resilience, and providing continuous security insights for insurance technology firms.

• Example: In June 2025, Markel Insurance launched insurtechrisk+, a specialist policy suite.

• Its integrated tools, 24/7 advisory services, contract review support, and automated risk controls enhance operational efficiency, strengthen cyber posture, and enable continuous improvement in risk management for insurance technology companies.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Customer Data Integration Streamlining Underwriting And Broker Engagement

• Leveraging AI Engines Delivering Personalized Insurance Policy Recommendations

• Expanding AI-Enabled Underwriting Models Supporting Smarter Risk Assessment

• Integrating Buy-Now-Upload-Later Solutions Improving Insurance Accessibility

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