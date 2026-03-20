TAGTHAi Expands Partnerships in Its 7th Year under TAT’s 'Thailand Tourism Next' Strategy

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAGTHAi Thailand’s national tourism platform , recently celebrated its 7th anniversary while strengthening collaboration with partners to support the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s 2026 strategy, “Thailand Tourism Next.” The initiative aims to promote value-creating tourism while supporting sustainable development across Thailand’s tourism industry. The celebration was held at the Royal Pavilion, Bangkok Golf Club.More than 30 partners from both the public and private sectors joined the event, reflecting their continued support for the growth of Thailand’s tourism industry and the development of the TAGTHAi platform over the years. Participating organizations included the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Council of Thailand, the Chaipattana Foundation, the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, the Tourist Police Bureau, KASIKORNBANK, Visa International (Thailand), MFEC Public Company Limited, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., Dusit Thani Group, GDH 559 Co., Ltd., Chulalongkorn University, and other partners.Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, as well as Chairman of the Management Committee of TAGTHAi, stated that TAGTHAi represents a clear example of how technology can be used to support Thailand’s tourism sector.“The platform enables tourism entrepreneurs to present their products and services to travelers more conveniently while supporting the Chamber of Commerce’s Happy Model strategy, which focuses on improving quality of life and strengthening the tourism ecosystem. This approach also helps support local economies and promotes sustainable, high-quality tourism,” he said.Mr. Narin Tijayang, Executive Director, Digital and Information Technology Department of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said that TAGTHAi plays an important role in the modern tourism industry by connecting tourism information, services, and activities from Thai businesses to travelers worldwide.“The collaboration between TAT and TAGTHAi demonstrates how different sectors can work together to drive the Thailand Tourism Next strategy, which focuses on delivering high-quality tourism experiences and positioning Thailand as a sustainable destination for global travelers,” he said.Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., said that TAGTHAi experienced strong growth over the past year. The platform recorded more than 4 million downloads, representing a 100% increase, while purchases on the platform grew by more than 170%.“This success was made possible through the support and cooperation of many partners and organizations across the tourism ecosystem. TAGTHAi plans to continue leveraging technology to create value for Thailand’s tourism industry while strengthening its social impact role. The platform aims to promote ecotourism and community-based tourism, particularly in emerging destinations, by developing travel routes that respect nature and the environment while generating sustainable income for local communities.” She added.Presently, TAGTHAi serves as Thailand’s national tourism platform with more than 3,000 partners and operators, offering services for both Thai and international travelers. The platform covers a wide range of tourism services, including attractions, hotels, golf courses, restaurants, spas, massage services, and tour programs, helping to support both national and local tourism development for sustainable growth.

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