Federal Operation Targeting Gun Violence in Helena-West Helena Leads to Seven Men Indicted

An ongoing investigation into gun violence in the Helena-West Helena area has led to the arrests of seven individuals alleged to have illegally possessed, and in some cases used, firearms.

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