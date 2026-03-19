Brazilian National Convicted for Scheme to Smuggle Machine Gun Parts from the United States to Brazil

A Brazilian national was found guilty by a federal jury for his role in a scheme to smuggle firearm parts capable of being assembled into fully automatic assault rifles from the U.S. to Brazil.

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