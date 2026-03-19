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Father and Daughter Indicted and Arrested for Money Laundering as part of the Homeland Security Task Force Initiative

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On March 5, 2026, a federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico returned an indictment charging Edwin Navarro-Artavia and Kyria Navarro-Santiago for conspiracy to commit money laundering. This investigation is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

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Father and Daughter Indicted and Arrested for Money Laundering as part of the Homeland Security Task Force Initiative

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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