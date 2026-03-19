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Colorado Springs Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Federal Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Drug Trafficking, Conspiracy, And Weapons Charges

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Nathan James Meek, 43, Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison after being found guilty on multiple counts including:  one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

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Colorado Springs Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Federal Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Drug Trafficking, Conspiracy, And Weapons Charges

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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