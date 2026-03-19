D.C. Man Sentenced to 20 Months for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Cocaine in Southeast Washington

Maurice Tutt, 52, of the District of Columbia., was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 20 months in federal prison for his role in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, cocaine, and methamphetamine, centered in the Potomac Gardens Housing Project in Southeast Washington.

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