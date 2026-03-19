Mendocino County Man Sentenced To 10.5 Years In Prison For Attempted Enticement Of A Minor And Distribution Of Child Pornography

SAN FRANCISCO – A Mendocino County resident was sentenced yesterday to 126 months in federal prison for attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and distribution and possession of child pornography

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