Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,308 in the last 365 days.

Mendocino County Man Sentenced To 10.5 Years In Prison For Attempted Enticement Of A Minor And Distribution Of Child Pornography

SAN FRANCISCO – A Mendocino County resident was sentenced yesterday to 126 months in federal prison for attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and distribution and possession of child pornography

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mendocino County Man Sentenced To 10.5 Years In Prison For Attempted Enticement Of A Minor And Distribution Of Child Pornography

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.