Oakland Man Charged for Sex Trafficking of a 17-Year-Old Victim

A federal grand jury returned an indictment today, against Kenyin McGee, 27, of Oakland, charging him with sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion for compelling a 17-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts.

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