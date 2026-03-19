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New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-Related Firearm Possession Offense

HARRY WHITLEY, 23, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

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New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-Related Firearm Possession Offense

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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