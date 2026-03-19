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Three Drug Dealers Indicted in Akron Trafficking Ring

Three Akron men have been indicted for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine throughout Summit County and the surrounding regions. Illicit drugs with a street value of more than $4M were seized by federal agents.

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Three Drug Dealers Indicted in Akron Trafficking Ring

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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