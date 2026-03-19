San Joaquin County Woman Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Defrauding the IRS of over $1.2 Million

Amy Evangelista, 60, of Lathrop, was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for two counts of aiding or assisting in the preparation or presentation of a false or fraudulent tax return.

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