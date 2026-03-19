Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,639 in the last 365 days.

San Joaquin County Woman Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Defrauding the IRS of over $1.2 Million

Amy Evangelista, 60, of Lathrop, was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for two counts of aiding or assisting in the preparation or presentation of a false or fraudulent tax return.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

San Joaquin County Woman Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Defrauding the IRS of over $1.2 Million

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.