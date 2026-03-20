DomainsByOwner.com Challenges Traditional Domain Marketplaces With a Zero-Commission, Owner-First Model

DomainsByOwner.com introduces a subscription-based, zero-commission marketplace enabling direct domain transactions between buyers and owners worldwide.

DomainsByOwner.com removes commissions and intermediaries, giving sellers full control and enabling buyers to negotiate directly in a transparent marketplace.” — Domains by Owner

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global domain name industry is undergoing a shift as buyers and sellers seek more transparent, cost-efficient ways to transact digital assets. While traditional marketplaces have long relied on broker-led negotiations and commission-based models, a growing segment of domain investors and entrepreneurs is turning toward platforms that prioritize direct engagement and pricing autonomy.Addressing this demand, DomainsByOwner.com has launched a marketplace built on a zero-commission, owner-first framework. The platform combines a subscription-based listing model with direct buyer–seller communication, eliminating intermediary fees and restoring control to domain owners.More information about the platform and its model is available at https://www.domainsbyowner.com A Shift Away From Commission-Driven MarketplacesFor years, domain marketplaces have operated by charging commissions on completed sales, often ranging between 10% and 30%. While this model has been widely adopted, it can lead to higher listing prices and reduced seller margins.DomainsByOwner.com introduces an alternative approach by removing commissions entirely. Instead of earning revenue from transactions, the platform operates on a subscription basis, allowing sellers to list domains for a fixed cost regardless of whether a sale occurs.This model changes the economic dynamic of domain sales. Sellers no longer need to increase prices to offset commissions, and buyers can negotiate directly with domain owners without broker markups influencing the final price.Direct Negotiation at the CoreAt the center of the platform is a direct negotiation system that connects buyers and sellers without intermediaries. DomainsByOwner.com does not act as a broker and does not participate in negotiations.Buyers can contact domain owners directly to discuss pricing, payment terms, and transfer details. This direct communication structure is designed to reduce friction, accelerate deal timelines, and improve transparency.For sellers, the platform provides full autonomy over how domains are marketed and negotiated. For buyers, it offers direct access to the decision-maker, enabling clearer and more efficient transactions.Built for Portfolio Sellers and Individual OwnersDomainsByOwner.com supports a wide range of users, from individual domain owners to large portfolio holders. The platform includes features designed to accommodate both segments, such as:Bulk domain uploads via CSV for large portfoliosFlexible pricing formats, including fixed price or offer-based listingsCustomizable listing descriptions and positioningDirect inquiry tools for buyer communicationDashboard management for tracking listings and engagementThese features enable sellers to scale their listings efficiently while maintaining full control over pricing and negotiations.No Fees, No Brokerage, Full ControlA defining characteristic of DomainsByOwner.com is its strict no-fee transaction model. The platform does not take commissions, does not charge brokerage fees, and does not interfere in negotiations.This structure allows sellers to retain 100% of the final sale price while giving buyers access to uninflated pricing. By removing intermediary layers, the platform seeks to create a more balanced and transparent marketplace environment.The platform does not include built-in escrow services. Instead, users are encouraged to complete transactions through trusted third-party escrow providers, ensuring secure transfers while preserving flexibility.Supporting a Global Digital Asset EconomyAs domain names continue to play a critical role in branding, marketing, and online commerce, demand for premium digital assets remains strong. DomainsByOwner.com is designed as a global marketplace, enabling buyers and sellers from different regions to connect through a unified platform.The combination of subscription-based listings and commission-free transactions makes the platform particularly attractive to international sellers seeking scalable, predictable costs without exposure to high transaction fees.By aligning its model with broader trends toward owner-controlled marketplaces, DomainsByOwner.com positions itself as an alternative to traditional broker-driven platforms.The marketplace is now live and accepting domain listings worldwide.

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