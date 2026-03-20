Castro17 Activates USD 500 Million AMC on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange to Create a Strategic Capital Markets Channel for UAE

Dr Pilati

Castro17, has activated a USD 500 million AMC on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange to strengthen access to institutional capital for UAE.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castro17 Ltd, a company of Pilati Group founded by Dr. Patrick Pilati, has activated a USD 500 million Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange to create a strategic channel between institutional capital and high-potential startups and businesses in the United Arab Emirates. The initiative has been developed to support UAE businesses seeking stronger capital markets positioning, broader institutional visibility, and access to a more sophisticated investment framework through Switzerland's financial infrastructure. The initiative has also been structured to support the UAE economy during a period of geopolitical uncertainty by reinforcing access to institutional capital for growth-oriented businesses across the country.

The purpose of the AMC is clear: to help connect serious institutional investment flows with UAE businesses that are ready to scale, strengthen their structure, and position themselves for wider market engagement. The strategy is designed to provide founders and operators with an institutional pathway through a Swiss exchange framework recognized by sophisticated market participants.

Through this AMC structure, Castro17 Ltd is creating a platform designed to facilitate access to Tier-1 institutional capital for UAE startups and businesses.

The move follows the successful structuring and listing by Dr. Patrick Pilati of The Palm Holding's USD 300 million private placement on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange under ISIN CH1108683256. The transaction demonstrated the kind of commercial scale, revenue strength, and bankable operating profile that institutional capital takes seriously.

That milestone was significant not only because of the listing itself, but because it showed that a UAE-linked industrial and trading story with real turnover, infrastructure, and commercial depth can be translated into a structure that institutional capital can understand, monitor, and engage with. In a market where many businesses have ambition but lack institutional readability, that distinction is critical.

Dr. Patrick Pilati, Founder of Pilati Group, said: "When markets face uncertainty, serious operators build structure. This USD 500 million AMC is designed to create a bridge between institutional capital and UAE businesses ready to grow. The success of The Palm Holding demonstrated that when the structure is right, capital can move. Now we are scaling that logic for the next generation of UAE business."

The activation of the AMC reflects the broader vision of Pilati Group and Castro17 Ltd: transforming regional business strength into institutionally readable, internationally visible capital market opportunities. It is not being positioned simply as a funding tool, but as a strategic growth vehicle for UAE companies that are prepared to move beyond local visibility and enter a more advanced capital markets environment.

Castro17 Ltd believes the UAE continues to offer strong opportunities for founders, operators, and growth-stage businesses that are properly structured and ready to meet institutional standards. In this environment, structure, credibility, and visibility are becoming decisive advantages for companies seeking serious capital allocation.

UAE startups, founders, and businesses with serious ambition should strengthen their structure, refine their market positioning, and prepare for institutional capital. In today's market, being a good business is no longer enough. Companies that stand out are those that are visible, credible, and institutionally ready.

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