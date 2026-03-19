Some DSI services will be suspended on Sunday early morning due to network system maintenance

MACAU, March 19 - The Identification Services Bureau will conduct network system maintenance from midnight to 9 a. m. on 22 March 2026 (Sunday). During this period, the Electronic Identity and My Border Crossing services will operate normally, but the following services provided through the "Macao One Account" and the "Business and Associations Platform" will be affected:

Application for the Certificate of Criminal Record (Macao One Account) Application for the Certificate of Personal Data (Macao One Account) Overseas assistance—lost travel documents in journey (Macao One Account) Association and foundation office-holders’ information enquiry (Business and Associations Platform) Association and foundation management system (Business and Associations Platform) Association and foundation leadership structure enquiry (Business and Associations Platform)

In addition, self-service kiosks and external voicemail service at 28370777 and 28370888 will be suspended. The affected services will resume normal after 9 a.m. on the same day. Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.