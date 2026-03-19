IAM launches update of “database of pre-packaged food products” and calls for active participation by food sector

MACAU, March 19 - In order to accurately capture the information about the commercially available pre-packaged food products and their circulation, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is launching the first information update and collection this year for the existing “database of pre-packaged food products”, collecting information about the pre-packaged food products being supplied and sold on the local market from food retailers, chain supermarkets and other businesses across Macao. Upon receiving the relevant letters from IAM, members of the food sector can log in to the “food safety alert platform” (fsra.iam.gov.mo) via “Business & Associations Platform” between 23 March and 17 April and click the page of “management of pre-packaged food products” to input information about pre-packaged food products. IAM calls for active participation by the food sector to jointly reinforce Macao’s capacity to diminish food safety hazards.

According to the “Food Safety Law”, businesses producing and selling food products have the obligation of promptly recalling food products with potential food safety risks. IAM conducts information update and collection for the “database of pre-packaged food products” in the first and third quarters every year. The primary objective is to facilitate risk assessment and identification in food safety incidents based on the “management of pre-packaged food products” database in the “food safety alert platform” when such incidents pertain to the recall of food products, so as to understand immediately the sale and circulation of the concerned products in the local market of Macao, and to deliver “Food Alert” email and SMS notifications by one click on the platform. The food sector can therefore respond quickly to remove the concerned products from shelves and recall them for handling as soon as possible. This can thus achieve the objective of “early identification, early alert, and early resolution” of food safety issues, efficiently accelerating the whole food recall action and safeguarding food safety in Macao. All the relevant information about pre-packaged food products collected this time will be used exclusively by IAM for its work related to food safety.

Food safety relies on the joint participation and cooperation of the government, the sector, and the public. For all the queries regarding the information collection for the “database of pre-packaged food products”, please contact Ms Kuok or Ms Che of the Division of Risk Assessment of the Department of Food Safety of IAM during office hours at 8296 1202 or 8296 1205.