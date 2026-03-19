Resolutely pursue a holistic approach to national security Continuously improve the legal system for safeguarding national security

MACAU, March 19 - The Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) conducted detailed examination and unanimously passed the Bill “Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region” today (19). The SAR Government expresses sincere gratitude to the Legislative Assembly, all sectors of the community and Macao residents for the strong sense of responsibility and unwavering patriotic sentiment demonstrated during the legislation process.

Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the supreme principle of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy and the constitutional responsibility of the Macao SAR. From the successful completion of the local legislation of the “Law on Safeguarding National Security” in 2009 and then its amendment in 2023, to the passing of the Bill “Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region” today, these are all vivid demonstrations of the successful implementation of the principle “patriots governing Macao” and the pursuit of the holistic approach to national security while keeping abreast of the times and meeting the latest needs to consolidate the legal foundation for safeguarding national security.

The Bill fully implements the organisational provisions of the “Law on Safeguarding National Security” and further strengthens the top-level framework for safeguarding national security. It is of great significance for the substantive operation of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region and its Secretariat.

The Bill fully embodies the organic unity of the central authorities’ overall jurisdiction and the SAR’s high degree of autonomy, and is conducive to the supervision, guidance, coordination, and support offered by the National Security Affairs Adviser for upholding national security in the Macao SAR. It also holds paramount importance to ensure that the work of safeguarding national security of the Macao SAR advances in the right direction.

The Bill comprehensively enhances the capabilities of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region in overall coordination, efficient execution, and supervised implementation when addressing various national security risks. It is of great significance for effectively safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests.

At present, the world is undergoing accelerating changes unseen in a century. The international environment is becoming more complex, and there are new challenges and tests to upholding national security. The SAR Government will fully support the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region in performing its duties in accordance with the law, and continuously improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.

Looking ahead, under the strong leadership of the Central Government, with robust support from the Chinese mainland and joint efforts of all Macao residents, the Macao SAR will leverage its unique advantages, coordinate high-level security and high-quality development, proactively integrate into the national development, and compose a new chapter of the successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy with Macao characteristics.