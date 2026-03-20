Macao Orchestra presents St. John Passion a masterpiece of Bach’s sacred music at St. Dominic’s Church on Holy Thursday

MACAU, March 20 - The concert “Easter Presents: Bach’s St. John Passion” of the Macao Orchestra 2025–26 Concert Season will be held on 2 April (Thursday), at the St. Dominic’s Church, the World Heritage site, at 8pm. The Macao Orchestra will join forces with renowned British conductor Laurence Cummings, several celebrated European early music vocalists and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus to present Bach’s St. John Passion, one of the representative works of the “Father of Music”, enabling the audience to refresh their minds before Good Friday and experience the faith and sanctity embodied in this work.

Based on Chapters 18 and 19 of the Gospel of John, the St. John Passion is one of the most representative sacred works of Bach. Through its exquisite and dramatic musical language, the work poignantly portrays the Passion of Christ. Under the baton of British conductor Laurence Cummings, the concert will feature tenor Nicholas Watts, soprano Miriam Allan, bass Callum Thorpe and alto Sophie Harmsen, as well as the Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus. St. Dominic’s Church, the World Heritage site, is the ideal setting highlighting the solemnity and sanctity of scared music, and offering the audience an unforgettable and audio-visual artistic experience.

Due to the programme adjustments, the concert “Easter Presents: Bach’s St. John Passion”, originally scheduled for 28 March, has been rescheduled to the abovementioned date and venue. The concert will last approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one interval. Tickets are priced at MOP 200, and are now available through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online booking: www.macauticket.com.

The Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of BOC Macau.

For more information about the Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season and the electronic version of the concert season booklet, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org or refer to the programme information on the Macau Ticketing Network.