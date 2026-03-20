Cleopatra R. Couladis Inspires Midlife Women to Reinvent Their Lives in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Cleopatra R. Couladis

Transformational Life Coach Shares Her Journey of Identity, Purpose, and Empowerment for Women Entering Their Next Chapter

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology highlighting the voices and experiences of women who are stepping into courage, leadership, and personal transformation. Among the inspiring contributors is Certified Life and Transformational Coach Cleopatra R. Couladis, whose chapter shares a deeply personal story of reinvention and empowerment during midlife transitions.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together powerful stories from women around the world who have chosen growth, resilience, and purpose. The anthology celebrates women who have overcome life challenges and stepped into leadership, encouraging readers to pursue meaningful change in their own lives.Cleopatra’s contribution to the book reflects her passion for helping women rediscover themselves and rise into their next chapter with clarity, confidence, and renewed purpose. An entrepreneur for more than a decade and a lifelong educator, Cleopatra founded Cleopatra Couladis Coaching to support midlife women, particularly empty nesters, who are navigating the emotional and identity shifts that often occur when children leave home.After dedicating decades to raising families, building careers, and supporting others, many women find themselves asking deeper questions about their purpose and identity. Cleopatra understands this transition personally and has built her coaching practice around helping midlife women rediscover who they are beyond their previous roles.Through her work as a life and transformational coach, Cleopatra guides women to reignite their passions, rebuild confidence, and design a purposeful future. Her programs focus on identity transformation, personal growth, meaningful relationships, health and wellness, and the creation of both time and financial freedom.At the heart of her coaching practice is her signature RISE Method, which stands for Rediscover, Ignite, Strategize, and Elevate. This framework helps women bridge the gap between where they currently are and where they truly want to be in their next chapter of life. Cleopatra believes every woman eventually faces a defining moment where she must decide whether to shrink into the background of midlife or rise into the next, most empowered version of herself.Cleopatra’s flagship program, Living Your Best Life: 12 Weeks to Reignite Your Life with Purpose, Power and Joy, is a transformational group coaching experience designed to guide women step by step through the RISE Method and the Brave Thinking Dream Builder Program, an integration of two powerful frameworks. Participants rediscover and clarify their identity beyond past roles, reawaken their inner confidence and passion, create aligned action plans, and step boldly into the next chapter of their lives.In addition to this program, Cleopatra offers transformational, private one-on-one and group coaching, clarity calls for women exploring their next chapter, vision workshops, speaking engagements, and podcast interviews focused on personal reinvention and empowerment. Her programs integrate mindset work, practical strategy, reflection exercises, and accountability within a supportive community environment.Cleopatra primarily serves women between the ages of 45 and 65 who are experiencing life transitions and feel called to something more meaningful. Many of her clients are empty nesters who have spent decades caring for others and are now ready to prioritize their own growth, passions, and aspirations.Her coaching helps women who are considering entrepreneurship, seeking renewed confidence and clarity, improving relationships, or learning to prioritize self-care without guilt. Cleopatra believes that midlife is not an ending but a powerful beginning for women willing to rediscover themselves.Women join Cleopatra’s programs because they are ready for change but do not want to navigate that transformation alone. Through her coaching, clients gain direction instead of confusion, confidence instead of self-doubt, structure instead of overwhelm, and a supportive community that encourages them to step into their fullest potential.In EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, Cleopatra’s chapter titled “You Can Shrink or You Can Rise: A Mother’s Soul-Stirring Journey to Reinvention, Purpose and Power” shares her personal story of identity loss, emotional transition, and courageous reinvention. Her message encourages women everywhere to believe that their best chapter is still ahead of them.With more than 30 years as an educator and over a decade of entrepreneurial experience, Cleopatra brings wisdom, empathy, and unwavering belief in women’s potential to everything she does. She believes that pain can transform into purpose and that every woman possesses gifts meant to be shared with the world.Her larger vision is to build a global sisterhood of women who refuse to fade into the background during midlife but instead rise boldly into their next chapter.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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