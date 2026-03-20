Carolyn Sue Fornataro Inspires Women to Step Into Embodied Leadership in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Carolyn Fornataro

Founder of Built to Rise Impact Academy Shares Her Journey of Reinvention and Her Mission to Help Women Over 40 Build Legacy-Level Businesses

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology that celebrates the stories of women who have overcome adversity and stepped boldly into leadership, resilience, and purpose. Among the inspiring contributors is transformational leadership mentor Carolyn Sue Fornataro, founder of Built to Rise Impact Academy, whose chapter highlights her journey of resilience, reinvention, and embodied leadership.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition has quickly gained recognition as a bestselling title, bringing together voices of women from diverse backgrounds who share their personal stories of growth, perseverance, and impact. Each chapter offers readers a glimpse into the experiences that shaped these women into the leaders they are today.Carolyn’s story is a powerful addition to the anthology. With more than 38 years of executive leadership experience and several years of entrepreneurial mentorship, Carolyn officially founded Built to Rise Impact Academy in 2025. Her work focuses on helping women over 40 step into embodied authority, build sustainable businesses, and create legacy-level impact in their communities and families.Built to Rise Impact Academy was created after Carolyn experienced a series of personal and professional transformations that reshaped her perspective on leadership and success. After a long corporate career and multiple health challenges, Carolyn recognized that while resilience can help a woman survive difficult seasons, true leadership requires embodiment and visibility.Through Built to Rise, Carolyn teaches women how to move from self-doubt to self-trust, from overthinking to decisive action, and from comparison to confident authority. Her programs are designed to help women build six- and seven-figure businesses that align with their values without sacrificing their health, family, or identity.The Academy offers structured leadership and business development programs tailored specifically for women in direct sales, network marketing, and service-based entrepreneurship. Among the core offerings are the Built to Rise 60-Day Six-Figure Blueprint, a growth accelerator focused on income-producing behaviors and identity alignment, as well as the R.I.S.E.™ Impact System, Carolyn’s signature framework built around resilience, identity, systems, and expansion.Carolyn also leads mastermind and VIP mentorship programs designed for women who are ready to scale their businesses while developing the leadership presence needed to sustain long-term success.Built to Rise primarily serves women over 40 who are accomplished, capable, and values-driven yet quietly questioning whether they are fully seen. Many of these women have experienced major life transitions including illness, career reinvention, financial pressure, or years spent in corporate environments that required them to remain composed while suppressing their own voices.Carolyn believes these women do not lack skill or experience. What they often need is alignment and the courage to step into visible leadership.Participants in Built to Rise programs gain access to clear decision-making frameworks, sustainable business systems, increased visibility, and the identity-level confidence necessary to lead both in business and in life. Carolyn’s philosophy is that when a woman stops hiding and begins leading with authenticity, her confidence deepens, her business stabilizes, and her impact multiplies.Carolyn’s personal story is one of remarkable resilience. Her life has been shaped by poverty, three open-heart surgeries resulting from childhood rheumatic fever, and the courage to reinvent herself after retiring from corporate America. Despite decades of professional success, Carolyn realized that resilience alone was not enough. She had survived and succeeded, but she had not fully allowed herself to be seen.That realization became the foundation for Built to Rise.Today, Carolyn mentors women to understand that visibility is not vanity but stewardship. When experienced women remain silent, their wisdom and leadership are lost to the world. Through her work, Carolyn is committed to helping women reclaim their voice and lead with confidence.Her long-term vision is to build a global movement that supports 10,000 women in creating profitable, aligned, legacy-level businesses that strengthen families and communities.Carolyn believes deeply that women rise faster when they rise together and that the courage to be seen may be one of the most powerful acts of leadership a woman can make.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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