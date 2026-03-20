Ashlee Haugen-Lewis Helps Women Restore Their Health and Confidence in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Ashlee Haugen-Lewis

Founder of Align Heal Rise Shares Her Mission to Help Busy Moms Align Their Habits, Heal Their Bodies, and Rise into Their Strongest Selves

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology featuring the stories of women who are rising through adversity and stepping into purpose-driven leadership. Among the inspiring contributors is wellness coach and mentor Ashlee Haugen-Lewis, founder of Align Heal Rise, whose chapter highlights her passion for helping women simplify wellness and reclaim their energy and confidence.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition has quickly gained recognition as a bestselling title, bringing together powerful stories from women around the world who are committed to transformation, resilience, and personal growth. Each chapter offers readers insight into the journeys of women who have overcome challenges and chosen to step into leadership, healing, and empowerment.Ashlee’s contribution to this book reflects more than a decade of commitment to helping women align their health, heal from life’s challenges, and rise into stronger, more confident versions of themselves. Her mission is deeply personal and shaped by her own journey of resilience, survival, and transformation.Ashlee is a survivor of domestic violence, an epilepsy warrior, and someone navigating life with the BRCA2 gene mutation. Each of these experiences forced her to face uncertainty, rebuild her strength, and redefine what health and resilience truly meant. Instead of allowing those challenges to define her limitations, Ashlee chose to use them as a catalyst for growth and purpose. Her journey taught her that healing is not just physical, it is emotional, mental, and spiritual; and that small, consistent choices can create powerful transformation over time.Through personalized wellness programs, Ashlee provides tools and support that make healthy living achievable for busy women. Her offerings include customized programs focused on gut health and balanced nutrition, high-quality supplements and meal replacements, guided reset challenges, supportive accountability communities, and one-on-one wellness coaching designed to help women create lasting results.Ashlee’s approach centers on making wellness realistic and sustainable. Rather than promoting extreme routines or complicated plans, she focuses on simple systems that fit naturally into the daily lives of women who are managing work, family responsibilities, and busy schedules.Ashlee primarily serves busy mothers who feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and stuck in survival mode. Many of the women she works with are searching for a way to restore their energy, rebuild healthy habits, and regain confidence in themselves and their bodies. Through practical wellness systems, Ashlee helps women heal from the inside out so they can step into their strongest and most vibrant selves.Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that real transformation comes from consistent, manageable changes rather than unrealistic expectations. By providing structure, support, and solutions that take minutes rather than hours, Ashlee empowers women to build habits that last.Ashlee believes that when a woman begins to feel healthy and confident again, the positive ripple effect touches every area of her life. When women reclaim their well-being, they become better able to show up for their families, careers, and personal goals.This mission is deeply personal for Ashlee. Her passion for helping women developed during her time as a military spouse, where she served as a leader in the Family Readiness Group. In that role, she met women from many different backgrounds who were navigating difficult seasons including deployments, uncertainty, loneliness, and overwhelming responsibilities.Watching those women rediscover hope, rebuild confidence, and support one another through challenging times sparked something powerful within Ashlee. Seeing a woman recognize her own strength and resilience became the driving force behind the work she continues today.Combined with her own journey of survival and healing, these experiences shaped the foundation of the work she does today. Ashlee believes that when a woman begins to reclaim her health and confidence, it creates a ripple effect that touches every part of her life, her family, her relationships, her work, and her purpose.Through her work and her story, Ashlee continues to remind women that their past does not define their future. Healing is possible, strength can be rebuilt, and transformation begins with the smallest daily choices. Her mission is simple but powerful: to help women Align their lives, Heal their bodies, and Rise into the strong, confident women they were created to be.Her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition reflects this message of resilience and empowerment, reminding readers that transformation often begins with small, intentional steps taken consistently over time.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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