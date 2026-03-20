Antonia Wiltjer Inspires Women Over 40 to Reclaim Strength and Confidence in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Antonia Wiltjer

Body Transformation Coach Shares Her Mission to Help Women Rebuild Health, Energy, and Self-Belief

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology that highlights the stories of women who are redefining resilience, leadership, and personal transformation. Among the featured contributors is Antonia Wiltjer, a Body Transformation Coach for women over 40, whose chapter shares a message of hope, strength, and the power of rebuilding confidence at any stage of life.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition brings together women from around the world who have chosen to share their personal experiences to inspire others. Each chapter highlights the courage it takes to overcome challenges and step into a new chapter of strength and possibility.For Antonia, becoming an author in EmpowerHer was deeply personal. Having experienced what it feels like to lose confidence and become overwhelmed by the demands of life, she wanted to share her story to remind women that transformation is always possible. Her goal in contributing to the book was to reach women who may feel stuck or disconnected from their strength and to show them that lasting change can begin the moment they choose to believe in themselves again.Becoming a best-selling author has been both exciting and humbling for Antonia. For her, the achievement represents far more than a title. It reflects the opportunity to expand her impact and reach more women who may need encouragement and guidance as they rebuild their health and confidence.Through her chapter, Antonia hopes to show women that real transformation is not built through extreme diets, quick fixes, or unrealistic expectations. Instead, sustainable change comes from consistency, self-respect, and the willingness to keep showing up for yourself, even during busy or challenging seasons of life.Her work is especially focused on women over 40 who may be navigating major life changes including peri-menopause, menopause, or a growing sense of disconnect from their bodies and energy levels. Antonia wants women in this stage of life to know that they are not too late and that their strongest chapter may still be ahead of them.As the founder of The Shed Ultimate Transformation Program, Antonia helps women transform their bodies, health, and confidence in ways that are realistic and sustainable. The program, offered both in person and online, combines structured strength training, cardio, nutrition support, accountability, and lifestyle systems designed to deliver long-term results.Rather than promoting short-term challenges or temporary solutions, Antonia focuses on helping women create strong, capable bodies and supportive habits that can last for years. Her programs help women lose body fat, build strength, improve energy levels, and regain control of their health while rebuilding confidence along the way.At the heart of Antonia’s mission is the belief that strength goes far beyond the physical. Becoming unstoppable requires emotional resilience, mental clarity, and the willingness to keep moving forward even when progress feels slow.Antonia encourages women to recognize that powerful change comes from the small decisions they make each day. When a woman learns to trust herself, honor her body, and commit to her own growth, she becomes capable of creating extraordinary transformation.One of the most important pieces of advice Antonia offers women seeking change is simple but powerful: stop waiting for the perfect time to begin. Lasting transformation starts with one consistent action, whether it is a walk, a strength session, preparing a nourishing meal, or making the decision to believe in yourself again.Over time, those small actions become habits that redefine who a woman believes she can be.Through her chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, Antonia hopes to remind women everywhere that they are capable of rebuilding strength, vitality, and confidence no matter their age or starting point.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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