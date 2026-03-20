Amy Honer Inspires Women to Embrace Transformation in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Amy Honer

Breast Cancer Survivor and Wellness Advocate Shares Her Mission to Help Women Reclaim Their Health, Purpose, and Future

., ., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful anthology that highlights the voices and journeys of women who are redefining resilience, leadership, and personal growth. Among the inspiring contributors is wellness advocate and mentor Amy Honer, whose chapter shares a deeply personal story of transformation, perseverance, and purpose.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition has quickly gained recognition as a bestselling title, bringing together powerful stories from women around the world who are committed to growth, impact, and empowerment. Each chapter provides readers with insight into the journeys of women who have faced significant life challenges and chosen to rise with clarity and courage.Amy’s story stands as a testament to the power of resilience and intentional living. A breast cancer survivor, Amy’s diagnosis became a turning point that reshaped her priorities and ignited a powerful mission centered on health, personal discipline, and purposeful living. Her journey, which began more than four years ago, led her to develop a wellness platform focused on helping women reclaim ownership of their health, mindset, and financial future.Through wellness education, mentorship, and personal development, Amy empowers women to move beyond survival mode and step into transformation. Her work emphasizes that health is not a luxury but the foundation upon which every other role a woman carries is built. By focusing on sustainable health practices and intentional mindset growth, Amy encourages women to create lives that support both their families and their long-term well-being.Amy provides education on foundational wellness and hydration-based health solutions while also mentoring women who want to build impact-driven wellness businesses. Her programs emphasize discipline, accountability, and consistency, helping participants create sustainable personal and financial transformation.In addition to education and mentorship, Amy creates community spaces designed to support women who are seeking alignment between their health, their purpose, and their income. These environments encourage women to grow together, support one another, and pursue meaningful change in their lives.Amy primarily serves growth-oriented women, particularly mothers who are grateful for the lives they have built but feel a deeper calling for more. Many of the women she works with are navigating health concerns and are ready to take proactive ownership of their well-being while modeling strength and leadership for their children.Women are drawn to Amy’s programs because she leads from lived experience. As a mother of three and a breast cancer survivor, Amy understands firsthand the urgency of prioritizing health and the importance of creating a life aligned with one’s deepest values. Her approach is rooted in discipline, intentionality, and long-term transformation rather than temporary trends or quick solutions.Participants who join Amy’s community gain access to mentorship, education, accountability, and supportive relationships that help them rediscover their potential and step confidently into the next chapter of their lives.Amy’s message for the coming year is centered on transformation. Building on a previous focus of empowerment, her guiding word for 2025 is Transform, reflecting her belief that meaningful change is not sudden or dramatic but the result of deliberate choices made consistently over time.Her contribution to EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition reflects her belief that women do not need permission to grow. What they need is clarity, support, and the courage to begin.Amy’s journey from personal discipline to surviving cancer and building a purpose-driven platform serves as a powerful reminder that when a woman transforms herself, she can influence generations to come.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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