Cloud Security In Retail Market Expected to Reach USD $14.42 Billion by 2030 at 13.7% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Cloud Security In Retail Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The retail industry is increasingly relying on cloud technologies, which has brought a growing emphasis on securing these platforms against cyber threats. As digital transformation accelerates, the importance of robust cloud security solutions in retail continues to rise, ensuring that sensitive data and operations remain protected. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and key trends shaping the cloud security in retail sector.

Cloud Security in Retail Market Size and Growth Outlook

The cloud security in retail market has witnessed rapid expansion recently and is projected to grow from $7.61 billion in 2025 to $8.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This growth during the historical period stems from factors including a surge in cyberattacks targeting retail platforms, increased adoption of e-commerce, stringent regulatory compliance requirements such as PCI-DSS and GDPR, wider use of cloud services in retail, and heightened awareness around endpoint security.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $14.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.7%. The predicted growth is driven by the expanding use of AI-powered threat detection, the rise of hybrid and multi-cloud retail environments, the adoption of zero trust security architectures, and a growing deployment of cloud workload protection platforms (CWPP). Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include broader implementation of zero trust security platforms, increased adoption of cloud access security broker (CASB) solutions, enhanced multi-cloud security management tools, greater integration of endpoint security with retail operations, as well as a stronger focus on API security and micro-segmentation.

Understanding Cloud Security in Retail and Its Importance

Cloud security in retail encompasses the policies, practices, and technologies designed to protect data, applications, and services hosted on cloud platforms within the retail sector. Its primary goal is to safeguard sensitive information such as payment details, inventory data, and customer interactions from unauthorized access, breaches, or cyberattacks. Effective cloud security ensures retail businesses maintain operational stability, meet regulatory compliance standards, and uphold consumer trust in their digital environments.

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Rising Cyberattacks as a Major Force Behind Market Expansion

One of the strongest factors propelling the cloud security in retail market is the growing frequency of cyberattacks. These attacks, carried out by malicious actors, aim to disrupt systems, steal data, or cause operational damage. As retail businesses digitize more processes, their exposure to such threats increases, making cloud security essential for protecting customer data and payment systems. By continuously monitoring for threats and fortifying digital infrastructure, cloud security helps minimize the impact of cyberattacks, thereby preserving business continuity and customer confidence.

Significant Data Breach Incidents Amplify Demand for Cloud Security

The rise in cybercrime incidents is a clear signal driving market growth. For example, in April 2025, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that cybercrime complaints in the United States hit 859,532 in 2024, with losses exceeding $16.6 billion—an increase of 33% compared to 2023. This alarming upward trend in breaches and financial damage underlines the urgent need for enhanced cloud security solutions in retail, encouraging businesses to invest more heavily in protecting their cloud environments.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in Cloud Security for Retail

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cloud security in retail market, reflecting its advanced technological adoption and stringent regulatory landscape. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years, driven by rapid digital transformation and e-commerce expansion. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on cloud security trends within retail.

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