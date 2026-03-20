Amber Laloux Inspires Mothers to Lead Their Homes with Faith and Peace in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Amber Laloux

Founder of The Peaceful Mama Collective Shares Her Testimony and Mission to Help Mothers Move from Survival Mode to Spiritual Leadership

., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful new anthology that brings together the voices and experiences of women who are stepping boldly into leadership, faith, and personal transformation. Among the inspiring contributors is Amber Laloux, founder of The Peaceful Mama Collective, whose chapter shares a deeply personal testimony of faith, perseverance, and spiritual authority within motherhood and marriage.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition has quickly achieved bestseller recognition, bringing together powerful stories from women around the world. Each chapter highlights journeys of resilience, purpose, and empowerment, offering readers encouragement and insight into what is possible when women embrace their calling.Amber’s contribution to the book reflects the heart of her mission: helping mothers lead their homes with clarity, confidence, and spiritual authority. For more than five years, Amber has been developing faith-based systems designed to support women who want to experience both peace and purpose in their everyday lives. What began as personal prayer, discipleship, and intentional structure within her own home has grown into a platform that now supports mothers seeking deeper spiritual alignment and practical support in their daily lives.Amber is the founder of The Peaceful Mama Collective, a faith-based SKOOL membership community created specifically for overwhelmed mothers who desire greater peace, clarity, and spiritual confidence within their homes. Through this community, Amber provides biblical encouragement, practical guidance for intentional home leadership, and systems that help mothers simplify their routines and strengthen their faith.One of the key resources inside the Collective is Amber’s signature tool, The Complete Done-For-You Mama Planner. This comprehensive system integrates meal planning, budgeting tools, Scripture reading plans, fitness guidance, chore organization, and daily spiritual resets. The goal is to help women reduce decision fatigue, create sustainable routines, and restore peace within their homes.As a certified Biblical Health Coach and life coach, Amber also offers personalized coaching for women who desire deeper support in areas such as biblical health, emotional resilience, faith-based goal setting, marriage encouragement, and spiritual leadership. Her approach goes beyond providing tools. She works closely with women to support real transformation in their mindset, faith, and home leadership.Amber primarily serves overstressed but faith-filled mothers who feel overwhelmed by their responsibilities yet know they are called to something greater. Many of the women she works with are quietly carrying burdens related to marriage, mental overwhelm, and daily responsibilities. Through spiritual encouragement and intentional systems, Amber helps these women step into their authority, strengthen their faith, and lead their homes with renewed confidence rooted in Christ.Women join The Peaceful Mama Collective because they are ready to move beyond survival mode and into peaceful stewardship. Amber teaches that peace is not accidental. It is something that must be intentionally cultivated and protected. By combining prayer with practical structure and discipline with Scripture, Amber helps mothers create environments where their homes can thrive.Amber’s chapter in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition shares a deeply personal testimony that has shaped her entire mission. In the book, she opens up about praying for her husband for seventeen years and standing firm through seasons of spiritual warfare, uncertainty, and personal growth.That journey continues to influence everything she teaches today.Amber believes that motherhood and marriage are sacred assignments that require both prayer and authority. Her long-term vision is to build a movement of spiritually grounded mothers who choose faith over fear and structure over chaos.At the heart of her message is a declaration that guides her work and community:“Keep the Faith. God Provides.”Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition here:

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