Amanda Coleman Inspires Women to Redefine Wellness and Ownership in EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition

Amanda Coleman

Wellness Educator and Mentor Shares Her Mission to Help Women Take Control of Their Health, Time, and Future

., AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the release of EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition, a powerful new anthology that highlights the voices of women who are redefining leadership, resilience, and empowerment. Among the featured contributors is wellness educator and entrepreneur Amanda Coleman, whose chapter shares a compelling perspective on health education, personal autonomy, and business ownership.Published by The Queenie Effect Publishing, EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition has quickly gained recognition as a bestselling title, bringing together inspiring stories from women around the world. Each contributor shares her personal journey, offering insight, encouragement, and practical wisdom for readers seeking greater alignment in their personal and professional lives.Amanda’s contribution to the book reflects the foundation of her work through her business, ReCharge, which has been proudly serving individuals and families. Amanda’s mission centers on wellness education, prevention, and empowerment. Through her work, Amanda helps people understand how foundational elements such as hydration quality, nutrition, cellular health, and lifestyle habits influence overall well-being.In addition to educating individuals and families about wellness, Amanda mentors women who are seeking more flexibility, ownership, and alignment in their careers and personal lives. Her work reflects a growing movement among professional women who are exploring new paths beyond traditional employment models.Through ReCharge, Amanda provides wellness education and access to essential health tools that support long-term vitality. These tools include hydrogen-rich ionized water systems, shower remineralizers, EMF protection devices, and frequency-based nutritional support. Amanda also provides mentorship and business education for women who want to build ownership-based income opportunities that allow them greater freedom and sustainability.Amanda is currently preparing to expand her mission even further with the development of a brick-and-mortar wellness center. The center will provide community-based access to integrative wellness modalities through a membership model, creating a space where individuals can learn, grow, and take proactive steps toward better health.Amanda primarily serves women, families, and professionals who are committed to improving their energy, health, and long-term well-being. She also works closely with healthcare professionals and career-driven women who are exploring new ways to create income and impact while maintaining greater control over their time.With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge and real-world insight to her mentorship programs. Women who join her programs receive structured guidance, mentorship, and educational systems designed to support long-term growth and sustainability.Amanda believes her journey reflects a broader shift taking place among professional women today. Many are questioning whether traditional career structures truly support the lifestyle they desire. Increasingly, women are seeking ways to spend more time with their families while maintaining financial stability and personal fulfillment.Through education, mentorship, and wellness advocacy, Amanda encourages women to explore business ownership as a path toward greater autonomy, alignment, and opportunity. Her work represents an evolution in the wellness field where prevention, education, and empowerment take center stage.EmpowerHer Volume 2: The Powerhouse Edition continues the mission of amplifying women’s voices and demonstrating what is possible when women share their stories, build community, and step into leadership.Within 3 days of it's release, EmpowerHer Vol 2 - The PowerHouse Edition achieved #1 Bestseller in 3 categories and #1 Hot New Release in 8 categories on Amazon.Readers can learn more and purchase the book here:

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