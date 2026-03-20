AsiaCorp and Whiteflock Brand Management Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Global Brands in India

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whiteflock Brand Management ( www.whiteflock.com ), a Bangalore-based brand licensing and strategic brand development agency, has announced a strategic partnership with AsiaCorp ( www.AsiaCorp.eu ), a Denmark-based consulting firm advising international sports, outdoor, and fashion brands seeking to expand across Asia.This collaboration aims to strengthen AsiaCorp’s presence in India and accelerate the expansion of global brands and intellectual properties (IPs) across one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.India has emerged as a critical market for global brands seeking scalable growth and deeper consumer engagement, with a dynamic retail ecosystem and increasing openness to international collaborations enabling long-term market presence.Through this partnership, Whiteflock Brand Management will lead market development for AsiaCorp’s portfolio of more than 50 international brands in India, focusing on brand licensing, strategic partnerships, and IP joint ventures.Ashish Saxena, Founder & CEO of Whiteflock Brand Management, said: "We are proud to partner with AsiaCorp and represent its portfolio of global brands and intellectual properties in India. Through brand licensing, joint ventures, and IP buyouts, we aim to create meaningful growth opportunities."Peter Dresing, Founding Partner and CEO of AsiaCorp, added: "India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for international brands today. Our partnership with Whiteflock Brand Management strengthens our presence in this key market while providing strong local expertise for brand expansion."This partnership reflects a shared vision to support global brands entering and expanding within India’s evolving retail ecosystem.

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