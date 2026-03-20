Advanced Biofuels Canada Supports Expanded Canada-Japan Trade Relationship, Highlighting Low Carbon Marine Fuels

ABFC’s Presidents Participates in Canada-Japan Roundtable to Support Canada’s Trade Diversification Strategy

Canada and Japan have a clear opportunity to work together to tackle marine emissions, and low carbon fuels play a critical role.” — Fred Ghatala, ABFC President

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) president Fred Ghatala participated in the ‘Canada-Japan Roundtable on Marine Decarbonization: Aligning Energy Strategy, Ports, and Maritime Transition’ in Tokyo, Japan, March 15-18. ABFC’s participation supports Canada’s trade diversification strategy and highlights the role of low carbon fuels in marine decarbonization. The Roundtable was organized by Global Affairs Canada and Transport Canada.The Marine Decarbonization Roundtable brought together representatives from Canadian and Japanese government agencies alongside industry leaders to discuss collaborative strategies to deploy solutions for reducing marine emissions. This engagement reinforces the importance of low carbon fuels as a readily available opportunity for addressing maritime emissions amid expanding trade engagement with Asian markets.“Maritime transport underpins global trade, carrying more than 80% of all goods traded worldwide by volume. Canada and Japan have a clear opportunity to work together to tackle marine emissions, and low carbon fuels play a critical role. Low carbon fuels are available today, work with existing engines and infrastructure, and can deliver immediate emissions reductions while other technologies continue to scale,” said Fred Ghatala, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada.ABFC strongly supports Prime Minister Mark Carney’s ambitious agenda to diversify and expand Canada’s international trade. ABFC’s participation in the Japan roundtable follows its role in the Team Canada Trade Mission to Mexico, led by Minister Dominic Leblanc alongside Ministers Heath MacDonald and Marc Miller, where the delegation worked to strengthen the Canada–Mexico trade relationship.About the Advanced Biofuels Canada AssociationAdvanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for low carbon alternatives to gasoline, diesel, marine, and jet fuels. ABFC members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel production capacity globally and are significant suppliers to renewable and low carbon fuel programs in Canada and worldwide. For more information, visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca

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