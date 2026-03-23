Environmental Impact Assessments Market 2026 supporting sustainable project planning

Environmental Impact Assessment Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Environmental Impact Assessments Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The environmental impact assessment market is dominated by a mix of global engineering and consulting firms, environmental advisory organizations, and specialized sustainability and compliance service providers. Companies are focusing on advanced environmental modeling tools, GIS-based impact analysis, regulatory compliance expertise, and integrated sustainability assessment frameworks to strengthen market presence and enhance project evaluation capabilities. Emphasis on climate risk assessment, biodiversity impact studies, digital reporting platforms, and ESG-aligned advisory services remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking regulatory alignment, sustainable project development, risk mitigation, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the evolving environmental planning and compliance ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Environmental Impact Assessment Market?

• According to our research, AECOM Technology Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The environmental planning and consulting division of the company, which is directly involved in the environmental impact assessment market, delivers comprehensive impact studies, regulatory compliance advisory, environmental modeling, and sustainability consulting services supported by advanced GIS platforms, data analytics tools, and multidisciplinary engineering expertise that enable efficient project approvals across infrastructure, energy, transportation, and urban development sectors worldwide.

Who Are The Major Players In The Environmental Impact Assessment Market?

Major companies operating in the environmental impact assessment market are AECOM Technology Corporation, Arcadis NV, WSP Global Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Environmental Resources Management Limited, Tetra Tech, Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, Stantec Inc., AtkinsRéalis Group Inc., Mott MacDonald Group Limited, Royal HaskoningDHV, Ove Arup & Partners International Limited (Arup), Sweco AB, GHD Group Pty Ltd, COWI A/S, DNV AS, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Bureau Veritas SA, NIRAS A/S, AFRY AB, HDR, Inc., Aurecon Group Pty Ltd, Intertek Group PLC, DHI A/S, Surbana Jurong Private Limited / SMEC Holdings Limited, SCS Engineers, Egis S.A., RPS Group Limited, Hatch Ltd., Langan Engineering & Environmental Services, Inc., Terracon Consultants, Inc., RSK Group Limited, BRE Group, SLR Consulting Limited, Tractebel Engineering S.A., Bidwells LLP, Millennium EMS Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., Japan NUS Co. Ltd., KERAMIDA Inc., CSA Ocean Sciences Inc., Aspen Environmental Group, BMT Group Ltd., WRA Inc., Enviro-Sciences Inc., NGH Environmental Pty Ltd., EnviroCentre Limited, OCA Global Corporate Service S.A., JBA Consulting.

How Concentrated Is The Environmental Impact Assessment Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 7% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate regulatory and technical entry barriers, driven by complex environmental compliance requirements, evolving sustainability standards, multidisciplinary expertise demands, advanced environmental modeling capabilities, and the need for credibility in large-scale infrastructure, energy, and urban development project approvals. Leading players such as AECOM Technology Corporation, Arcadis NV, WSP Global Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Environmental Resources Management Limited, Tetra Tech, Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, Stantec Inc., AtkinsRéalis Group Inc., Mott MacDonald Group Limited. hold notable market shares through global project portfolios, multidisciplinary expertise, regulatory advisory strength, advanced environmental modeling tools, and strong government and infrastructure client relationships. Growing demand for sustainable infrastructure, climate risk assessment, and ESG-compliant approvals is expected to support strategic acquisitions, digital tool adoption, and geographic expansion, strengthening their competitive positioning in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o AECOM Technology Corporation (2%)

o Arcadis NV (1%)

o WSP Global Inc. (1%)

o Jacobs Solutions Inc. (1%)

o Environmental Resources Management Limited (1%)

o Tetra Tech, Inc. (1%)

o Ramboll Group A/S (0.4%)

o Stantec Inc. (0.4%)

o AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (0.4%)

o Mott MacDonald Group Limited (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Environmental Impact Assessment Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the environmental impact assessment market include ESRI, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Dassault Systèmes SE, Fugro N.V., SGS SA, Planet Labs PBC, Maxar Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Leica Geosystems AG, Campbell Scientific Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Vaisala Oyj.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Environmental Impact Assessment Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the environmental impact assessment market include S&P Global Inc., Moody’s Corporation, Bloomberg L.P., IHS Markit Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corporation, RELX Plc, Wood Mackenzie Limited, Verisk Analytics Inc., RPS Group Limited, Golder Associates Corporation, Cardno Limited, TÜV Rheinland AG, DEKRA SE, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, DNV AS, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, Apex Companies LLC, Ecology and Environment Inc., TRC Companies Inc., SWCA Environmental Consultants LLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Environmental Impact Assessment Market?

• Major end users in the environmental impact assessment market include Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Kiewit Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Vinci SA, Skanska AB, Bouygues S.A., China Communications Construction Company Limited, State Grid Corporation of China, National Grid plc, Enel S.p.A., EDF Group, Shell plc, BP plc, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Adani Green Energy Limited, NTPC Limited, Tata Power Company Limited, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., Canadian National Railway Company, BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Vale S.A., ArcelorMittal S.A., IBM Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Digital e-learning and online training platforms are transforming the environmental impact assessment market by enhancing stakeholder awareness, improving regulatory understanding, and enabling standardized knowledge dissemination on compliance, impact modeling, and reporting frameworks.

• Example: In February 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency launched an interactive self-paced e-learning course on prospective Radiological Environmental Impact Assessments (REIA) under its MEREIA Programme.

• The free, self-paced course provides practical guidance through lectures, exercises, and dose calculation methodologies, supporting countries in evaluating radiological impacts from facilities such as nuclear power plants and nuclear medicine departments while enabling cost-effective training and faster regulatory clearances.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Leveraging AI-Powered Platforms To Deliver Real-Time Insights And Improve Accuracy In Environmental Impact Assessments

• Utilizing Satellite-Based Monitoring Technologies To Revolutionize Global Environmental Impact Assessment Capabilities

• Enhancing Transparency And Regulatory Compliance In Environmental Governance Through AI-Driven Assessment Platforms

• Deploying Satellite-Based Air-Quality Monitoring Systems To Strengthen Real-Time Environmental Impact Evaluation And Reporting

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