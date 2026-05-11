Family Law Leader Calls for National Shift Away from Adversarial Divorce Toward Collaborative Family Law

Manisha P. Patel Headshot Law Office of Manisha P Patel Logo End Your Marriage Peacefully Book

As Divorce Rates Persist, Greensboro Attorney and State Bar Councilor Manisha Patel Calls for a Smarter, Less Destructive Legal Approach

Litigation has its place. But for many families, the default to a courtroom battle creates damage that extends far beyond the legal outcome. We should not treat every divorce as a fight to win.” — Manisha P. Patel

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As divorce rates remain significant and family court systems across the country continue to face strain, North Carolina attorney Manisha P. Patel is calling for a fundamental shift in how the United States approaches the end of marriage.Patel, a collaborative family law practitioner and certified family financial mediator, argues that the traditional adversarial divorce model — designed around opposition and courtroom strategy — often escalates conflict, increases financial burden, and leaves lasting emotional consequences for families, particularly children.“Litigation has its place,” Patel says. “But for many families, the default to a courtroom battle creates damage that extends far beyond the legal outcome. We should not treat every divorce as a fight to win.”Across the country, more couples are seeking alternatives such as mediation and collaborative law — structured processes that prioritize transparency, problem-solving, and long-term stability over short-term advantage. Patel believes these approaches should move from being perceived as “alternative” to becoming the standard starting point in family law.Through her boutique practice in North Carolina, Patel has helped families navigate separation, custody, and support matters without resorting to contentious litigation whenever possible. Her work reflects a growing national conversation around reducing unnecessary conflict in family transitions.Patel brings over a decade of hands-on experience and professional leadership to the discussion. She is:* An elected Councilor to the North Carolina State Bar* Past President of the Greensboro Bar Association* Past President of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys* A certified family financial mediator and collaborative law practitioner* A volunteer guardian ad litem advocating for children* A leader in initiatives supporting lawyer wellness and ethical practiceShe notes that adversarial proceedings can complicate co-parenting for years after a divorce is finalized.“When parents are positioned as opponents, it becomes harder to rebuild a working relationship afterward,” Patel explains. “The legal structure should support long-term family stability, not intensify division.”Patel expands on this framework in her forthcoming book, End Your Marriage Peacefully : Your Guide to Successful Collaborative Divorce in North Carolina, which outlines practical strategies families can use to reduce conflict, protect children, and approach divorce with greater clarity. Rather than focusing on legal tactics, the book emphasizes structured decision-making, informed negotiation, and preserving dignity throughout the process.With increasing attention nationwide on mental health, financial stress, and the well-being of children, Patel believes family law is due for modernization.“We have an opportunity to rethink how we handle one of the most significant transitions in a person’s life,” she says. “A legal process can be firm and structured without being destructive.”Patel is available for national media interviews, commentary on trends in divorce and family law reform, and discussions about the future of collaborative practice in the United States.

Ending a Marriage Without Destroying a Family | Manisha P. Patel Esq.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.