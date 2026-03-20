UNITAR Announces the “Maritime Cyber Lab 2026 – From Risk to Resilience” in Brussels

Oceans connect continents, economies, and societies, while maritime routes form the backbone of international trade and global supply chains. Maritime critical infrastructure, such as ports, port facilities, and vessels, is increasingly exposed to transnational risks that require coordinated international responses. Among these, cyber incidents in the maritime sector are growing in both frequency and sophistication.

When a cyber-attack occurs at a port facility, terminal operations may come to a halt, the entire port may be blocked, and ships alongside may be unable to unload cargo or depart. The consequences can cascade across the international supply chain, causing delays and financial losses for ports, shipping companies, insurers, cargo owners, consignees, and financial institutions involved in maritime trade.

Ports are critical infrastructures and work hand in hand with vessels to move cargo across continents. In this interconnected system, the weakest link will often determine the scale and impact of a cyber-attack. An IT or OT vulnerability in a single port facility, system, or operator can expose the wider network to disruption.

Strengthening cybersecurity therefore requires particular attention to the most vulnerable nodes in the system. Protecting these weak points is essential to safeguarding the resilience of the entire maritime sector.

Enhancing cybersecurity in the most vulnerable ports and port facilities is therefore critical to ensuring the resilience and continuity of global maritime trade.