Real Estate Forum Expands Across North Texas, Convening City Leaders and Developers in High-Growth Markets

Attendees gather at a REF Connect event in Prosper, Texas, bringing together city leaders, developers, and industry professionals to collaborate on growth and real estate opportunities Mayor Jeff Cheney of Frisco receives the Real Estate Forum “Honoring Visionary Leadership” Award during a REF Connect event, recognizing his role in guiding strategic growth and public-private collaboration. A packed Real Estate Forum event in Frisco, Texas brings together developers, investors, and business leaders to connect, explore opportunities, and drive growth across North Texas

North Texas mayors, developers, and industry leaders align through REF Connect events driving strategic growth, partnerships, and regional expansion.

REF is created to bring the right people together at the right time so conversations turn into action, partnerships form faster and development moves forward with less friction and greater efficiency.” — Ravi Polishetty

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NORTH TEXAS — 2026 — The Real Estate Forum (REF) continues to expand its presence across North Texas, bringing together city leadership, developers, investors, and industry professionals through its REF Connect series—designed to support alignment and responsible growth in some of the fastest-growing markets in the United States.

Following a successful REF Connect DFW Chapter event in Frisco in November 2025, REF has continued its momentum across the region, including its recent gathering in Prosper, Texas—further reinforcing demand for structured, city-aligned dialogue as development accelerates across North Texas.

The Frisco event featured Mayor Jeff Cheney of Frisco, Texas, while the Prosper event welcomed Mayor David Bristol of Prosper, Texas, as Guest of Honor. Both mayors are recognized for their leadership in guiding rapid, strategic growth within their respective cities.

During each event, REF presented its “Honoring Visionary Leadership” Award to Mayor Cheney and Mayor Bristol, recognizing their commitment to fostering public-private collaboration, advancing infrastructure, and positioning their cities as leading examples of intentional, high-impact development in Texas.

REF Connect events are presented by Ravi Polishetty, Founder of Real Estate Forum, who established REF to create environments where public leaders and private-sector decision makers can engage early, align strategically, and move projects forward with greater efficiency.

Each event is hosted by Lillian Powell, whose structured and energetic approach facilitates meaningful introductions and outcome-driven conversations among attendees.

REF Connect events focus on key issues shaping high-growth markets, including city and EDC partnerships, commercial and mixed-use development, entitlement processes, and regional market trends.

Events have been supported by leading sponsors across construction, development, and technology sectors, including TX Sparks Constructions, TX Sparks Luxury Homes, and Super Construct.

As North Texas continues to experience significant population growth, increased capital investment, and expanding infrastructure demands, REF Connect events serve as a platform for early alignment—helping cities, developers, and industry leaders collaborate more effectively.

Building on the success of Frisco and Prosper, REF Connect will continue expanding in high-growth cities across North Texas, with its next event scheduled in Celina on April 2, 2026, featuring Ryan Tubbs, Mayor of Celina, as Guest of Honor.

For more information, visit www.reforum.net or contact info@reforum.net

About Real Estate Forum (REF)

Real Estate Forum (REF) is a Texas-based platform connecting developers, city leaders, investors, and real estate professionals through curated events focused on growth and collaboration in high-growth markets.

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