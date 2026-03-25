Behind the White Coat: Dental Podcast Opens the Curtain on the Lives of Dentists

Chairside Stories Podcast Logo Chairside Stories Podcast - Leo Varshavsky Chairside Stories Intro

Chairside Stories, hosted by Leo Varshavsky in Chicago, explores the real lives, passions, and untold stories of dental professionals nationwide.

Most people only see dentists in a clinical setting. Behind every practice is an incredible story. These are the human stories that deserve to be shared.” — Leo Varshavsky, Host of Chairside Stories & Owner of Durable Dental Lab

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new podcast is giving audiences a rare look at the people behind the dental profession.Chairside Stories, a dental podcast hosted by Leo Varshavsky, CDT, is quickly gaining attention for its refreshing approach to dentistry, showing dentists not only as clinicians, but as real people with passions, hobbies, and extraordinary life stories. Some guests turn out to be passionate scuba divers. Others spend their free time snowboarding or skiing in the mountains. Some play musical instruments, while others pursue aviation and even fly their own planes.“Most people only see dentists in a clinical setting,” said Leo Varshavsky, CDT, host of the show and owner of Durable Dental Lab, located in Chicago area. “But behind every practice is an incredible story and life. Many of the doctors we interview live incredible lives outside dentistry, and those stories deserve to be shared.”Episodes are filmed in an informal, after-hours setting that encourages authentic conversation. Guests discuss everything from career journeys and industry insights to hobbies, family life, and personal challenges.Chairside Stories is already reaching audiences across multiple platforms. Episodes are available in both video and audio formats and are distributed through the podcast’s website, YouTube, Spotify, and social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.Varshavsky’s perspective as a Certified Dental Technician adds a unique dimension to the conversations. For more than two decades, he has worked closely with dentists and specialists.Durable Dental Lab is a full-service dental laboratory based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, providing restorative and prosthetic dental solutions to hundreds of dentalpractices locally and nationwide.“Working with dentists every day, you get to know them beyond the clinic,” Varshavsky said. “Chairside Stories is a one-of-a-kind dental talk show which gives us a chance to share those fascinating human stories with the world.”The podcast continues to expand with new dental insights and interviews featuring dentists, specialists, and innovators shaping the future of dentistry.Episodes can be watched or streamed at:________________________________________About Chairside StoriesChairside Stories is a dental video podcast featuring candid conversations with dentists and leaders in the dental industry. Hosted by Leo Varshavsky, CDT, the show explores the professional journeys, personal passions, and untold stories behind modern dentistry.About Durable Dental LabDurable Dental Lab, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is a full-service dental laboratory providing advanced restorations and prosthetic solutions to dental practices across the United States.

Real Dental Talk with Leo Varshavsky | Chairside Stories

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