Military Broadcast Radio Expands to Westminster, Celebrating 21 Years of Impact

Nonprofit Military Broadcast Radio opens new Westminster studio, expanding its mission to serve veterans, first responders, and communities nationwide.

Work Simple believes great workspaces are built by diverse, purpose-driven people. Welcoming Military Broadcast Radio strengthens that vision as we grow together serving the Westminster community.” — Work Simple Manager Laray Pineda

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Simple Coworking Proudly Welcomes Military Broadcast Radio to WestminsterWestminster, CO – Work Simple Coworking is proud to welcome Military Broadcast Radio (MBR), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving veterans, first responders, and communities through broadcasting, to its Westminster location at 9191 Sheridan Blvd.Founded in 2005, Military Broadcast Radio is celebrating 21 years of impact, providing a platform for voices that often go unheard. Through live radio, podcasts, streaming platforms, and community-driven programming, MBR continues to grow as a trusted media outlet focused on connection, storytelling, and support.The new Westminster studio marks a major step forward in MBR’s mission to expand accessibility and visibility. Partnering with Work Simple Coworking allows MBR to operate in a collaborative, professional environment while continuing to offer free services to veterans and first responders.“This move represents growth, stability, and opportunity,” said Joel “H-Train” Hunt, Executive Director of Military Broadcast Radio. “We’re building something bigger than a studio—we’re building a community hub where people can come together, share their stories, and find resources.”The new space will serve as a production hub for multiple shows, interviews, and outreach initiatives. MBR continues to explore expansion opportunities, with a vision of establishing dedicated media rooms in multiple locations to further its reach.Military Broadcast Radio remains committed to keeping its services free for veterans and first responders, while encouraging civilian support through donations and partnerships.Work Simple Coworking shares that vision by fostering environments where businesses, creators, and organizations can thrive without barriers.For more information about Military Broadcast Radio, visit www.mbradio.us or contact info@mbradio.us

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