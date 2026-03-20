Indianapolis nonprofit launches with prevention model to address economic and housing challenges

Strengthening Communities Through Prevention and Accountability

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new nonprofit organization, Bros Foundation, has launched in Central Indiana and is in its development phase, building partnerships to expand prevention-focused services for individuals and families facing economic and social challenges.

Founded by Torriaun Everett, the organization is rooted in lived experience and aims to address factors such as economic instability, barriers to employment and access to resources.

The launch comes as Marion County continues to face persistent challenges related to economic instability, housing access and behavioral health — areas of increasing focus among local leaders and community organizations.

Bros Foundation’s mission is to strengthen communities by transforming adversity into opportunity through structured support, financial literacy and coordinated access to services for justice-impacted and at-risk individuals.

“Bros Foundation was built with a clear understanding of how quickly circumstances can shift without the right support systems in place,” Everett said. “Our focus is on prevention — equipping individuals with the tools, structure and accountability needed to create stability before crisis occurs.”

The organization’s programming focuses on prevention education, financial literacy, workforce readiness and housing resource navigation. The approach is designed to improve financial capability, support employment outcomes and strengthen housing stability while reducing risk factors associated with long-term instability.

Bros Foundation serves justice-impacted individuals, at-risk populations and families working toward economic and housing stability across Central Indiana.

The foundation’s approach aligns with Marion County’s priority areas, including economic instability, housing insecurity and access to coordinated support services, positioning it for collaboration across the public, nonprofit and private sectors.

Bros Foundation is currently seeking partnerships with community organizations, faith-based organizations, government agencies, philanthropic institutions and corporate partners as it expands its reach across Central Indiana. The organization is also seeking capacity-building support to strengthen infrastructure, scale programming and expand access to services.

About Bros Foundation

Bros Foundation is a Central Indiana nonprofit focused on strengthening communities by supporting justice-impacted individuals through wraparound services, financial literacy and resource navigation to promote long-term stability. Learn more at thebrosfoundation.org.

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