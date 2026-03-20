Over 2000 Entries For The Event’s 78 Awards; Kento Nakajima And Mei Hata Unveiled As MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN Ambassadors

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 Announces Legendary Japanese Artists Masayoshi Takanaka And Anri Among Performers For MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEKMUSIC AWARDS JAPAN (MAJ), the country’s largest music awards ceremony, announced Thursday, March 19 the initial schedule for this year’s MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK. Celebrated Japanese guitarist Masayoshi Takanaka and globally embraced pop star ANRI will perform as part of the week-long celebration of the nation’s music community, leading up to the second installment of the ceremony on Saturday, June 13 at Toyota Arena Tokyo.Takanaka and Anri will play at a special live show called “SURF & BREEZE” a celebration of city-pop-tinged sounds on Thursday, June 11. It’s one of many special shows planned for MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK. At a press conference held at Shinagawa The Grand Hall, MAJ officials announced events including “The Successor MAJ Hip Hop Tribute,” “Risuani! LIVE on TOKYO ANIME MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS,” and “Billboard JAPAN | Spotify presents Women In Music - EQUAL STAGE” as part of this year’s programming.More details about MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK will be announced in the near future.At the press conference, MAJ revealed that it had received over 2000 entries for the 78 categories that will be presented at the 2026 edition of the event. A full list of entries alongside details of how voting for MAJ 2026 will proceed can be seen here.Nominees for MAJ 2026 will be revealed next month, while more details about performers at the ceremony will be announced in the near future.MAJ also announced that pop star Kento Nakajima and actress Mei Hata would serve as special ambassadors for this year’s event. Nakajima is a pop star and actor whose latest album IDOL1ST topped multiple music charts in Japan. Hata meanwhile is an emerging on-screen talent who has appeared in popular TV series and movies. Both play a major role in modern Japanese entertainment, and are talents to watch moving forward.The first edition of MAJ was held in Kyoto at the historic ROHM Theater in 2025. The event is overseen by CEIPA (Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association), a first-of-its-kind organization uniting Japan’s five major music industry organizations.MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 – Event OverviewDate: June 13, 2026 (Sat)Event Week: June 5 (Fri) – June 13 (Sat), 2026Venue: TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO and other locationsMUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK 2026 – Events Announced So FarYouTube Music Weekend: MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 EditionDate: June 5 to June 7Venue: YouTubeThe Successor MAJ Hip Hop TributeDate: June 8 (6:30 p.m. JST)Venue: Zepp DiverCityRisuani! LIVE on TOKYO ANIME MUSIC HIGHLIGHTSDate: June 9 (7:00 p.m. JST)Venue: Toyota Arena TokyoAnnounced Acts: Oishi Masayoshi, TrySail, Love Live! Sunshine!! (Guildy Kiss, Saint Snow)Billboard JAPAN | Spotify presents Women In Music - EQUAL STAGEDate: June 9 (6:30 p.m. JST)Venue: SGC Hall AriakeSurf & Breeze Featuring Masayoshi Takanaka And ANRIDate: June 11 (6:30 p.m. JST)Venue: SGC Hall AriakeAnnounced Acts: Masayoshi Takanaka, ANRIEnka / Kayokyoku LIVEDate: June 11 (Time TBD)Venue: Zepp DiverCity

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