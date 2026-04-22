New Book from Veteran Trial Attorney Shows Lawyers How to Build Leverage in a Changing Market

Attorney Robert Hartmann Making It Rain Book By Robert Hartmann Hartmann Law Firm Logo Image

As AI and market pressures reshape law, Attorney Robert Hartmann shares the skills that drive clients, credibility, and long-term, sustainable growth.

If you can make it rain, you have leverage.” — Robert Hartmann

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence, increased competition, and shifting client expectations transform the legal profession, a growing number of attorneys are confronting a hard reality: being a skilled lawyer is no longer enough to sustain a successful career.In response to this shift, seasoned criminal defense attorney Robert Hartmann is releasing Making It Rain: The Art of Building a Successful Law Practice — a practical, experience-driven guide that reframes how lawyers think about career stability, growth, and long-term leverage.“Law school teaches you how to practice law,” Hartmann says. “But it doesn’t teach you how to build a practice. And in today’s environment, that’s the difference between staying stuck and having real control over your career.”With nearly four decades in the courtroom and more than 200 jury trials, Hartmann draws on firsthand experience to outline what actually drives growth, credibility, and staying power in the business of law.At a time when research, writing, and even aspects of legal analysis are increasingly automated or outsourced, Making It Rain makes a clear argument: the irreplaceable skill is the ability to attract the right clients, earn trust quickly, and build relationships that consistently generate work.That skill is rainmaking.The book provides a strategic framework for attorneys at every stage, from associates inside firms to solo practitioners, who want to move from dependency to control. Key areas include:•Building a referral-driven practice rooted in real relationships•Transitioning from employee to owner without costly missteps•Scaling through systems, delegation, and leadership•Protecting reputation, energy, and long-term sustainabilityRather than offering theory, Hartmann delivers a blueprint grounded in real-world application, showing attorneys how to operate as rainmakers, strengthen their positioning, and create a practice that compounds over time.The message is direct: in a profession being reshaped by technology and market forces, rainmaking is no longer optional. It is the skill that determines who thrives. “If you can make it rain,” Hartmann says, “you have leverage.”Making It Rain: The Art of Building a Successful Law Practice is now available on Amazon and at online retailers nationwide.About Robert HartmannRobert Hartmann is a seasoned criminal defense attorney with nearly four decades of courtroom experience and more than 200 jury trials. He is known for his practical approach to trial work and his deep understanding of what drives long-term success in the legal profession.

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