Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance Appoints Barry James as Strategic Advisor

Equity crowdfunding could remain trapped in fragmented national silos - or could fulfil its potential as global infrastructure if we build the standards to make it real.

Founder of The Crowd Data Center and Architect of UK FCA Innovation Unit Brings Four Decades of Fintech Innovation to GECA

Equity crowdfunding could remain trapped in fragmented national silos - or could fulfil its potential as global infrastructure if we build the standards to make it real.” — Barry James

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced the appointment of Barry James as Strategic Advisor to its Steering Committee, representing the United Kingdom. Barry brings over four decades of pioneering expertise in fintech innovation, crowdfunding data intelligence, and regulatory architecture to GECA's mission of building transparent, credible, borderless equity crowdfunding markets.As Founder and CEO of The Crowd Data Center, Barry created one of the world's leading crowdfunding data resources, tracking over 900,000 campaigns across more than a decade and providing the analytical foundation that helped legitimize crowdfunding as a mainstream funding channel globally."We needed evidence, not anecdotes," Barry explained. "Regulators don't move on enthusiasm. They move on data that demonstrates market function, investor behaviour, and risk profiles. The Crowd Data Center became the analytical foundation that helped legitimize crowdfunding as a mainstream funding channel - first in the UK, then globally."Architect of UK's Fintech Regulatory FrameworkBarry is recognized as the architect of the UK's groundbreaking approach to fintech regulation. In 2012, he conceived and successfully advocated for the creation of the Financial Conduct Authority's Innovation Unit - the world's first regulatory body specifically designed to enable fintech innovation while maintaining investor protection.The FCA Innovation Unit, launched in 2014, transformed the UK's regulatory culture from resistance to support for innovation without compromising protections. The model has since been replicated by more than 95 regulators in approximately 100 jurisdictions globally, and the innovation has spread across 18 fields from aerospace and AI to nuclear energy."Barry's work on the FCA Innovation Unit represents exactly the kind of systems thinking we need for global crowdfunding harmonization," said Andy Field, GECA Steering Committee Executive Lead. "He architected a framework that enabled innovation while serving protections - and proved it could work at national scale."Data Intelligence Reveals Market RealitiesBarry's "State of the Crowdfunding Nation" reports, published quarterly since 2014, exposed the emergence of what he termed the "eFunding Escalator" - a new capital formation pathway where crowdfunding serves as validation for traditional finance to follow.His groundbreaking "Women Unbound" research, conducted with PwC and analyzing 450,000+ campaigns, challenged conventional wisdom by demonstrating that women-led crowdfunding campaigns reached their targets more often than men-led campaigns - a stark contrast to traditional entrepreneurship where women receive barely two percent of venture funding.Cross-Sector Expertise: From Westminster to BlockchainAs founding Co-Chair of the Westminster Forum on Crowdfunding and Non-Bank Finance and Head of Secretariat for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Crowdfunding, Barry created institutional spaces where regulators, platforms, entrepreneurs, and policymakers engage in evidence-based dialogue that shapes policy at the highest levels.His book, " New Routes to Funding - The Handbook of Modern Funding ," became required reading for business advisors and entrepreneurs. Barry's expertise extends beyond crowdfunding to blockchain, AI, tokenization, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as Founding Chair of the British Blockchain and Frontier Technologies Association.The GECA Mission: From Fragmentation to CoordinationBarry's appointment comes as GECA advances from dialogue to infrastructure-building. The organization's mission requires exactly what Barry brings: data intelligence that builds the evidence base, regulatory expertise that enables practical frameworks, and systems thinking that connects fragmented pieces into coherent wholes."I'm excited to join GECA at this pivotal moment," Barry said. "Equity crowdfunding could remain trapped in fragmented national silos - or could fulfil its potential as global infrastructure. If we have the drive and ambition to build the standards, data interoperability, and trust architecture to make this a reality."Barry's decade-plus experience analyzing 900,000+ campaigns provides GECA with unmatched insight into campaign performance, investor behaviour, and market dynamics across jurisdictions - expertise that will inform standards development and regulatory dialogue."Barry doesn't just bring data or regulatory expertise in isolation," Field added. "He brings the methodology for using data to drive regulatory evolution - the same approach that created the FCA Innovation Unit. That's transformative for GECA."Statement from Barry James"The technology for cross-border crowdfunding exists. The demand exists - investors already invest internationally, and platforms already scale across borders. What's missing is the coordinated infrastructure: common disclosure standards, interoperable data schemas, regulatory frameworks that recognize each other's gatekeeping. That's a coordination problem - and coordination problems require the kind of multi-stakeholder, evidence-based, systems-level work that GECA champions."I see the opportunity to apply the same methodology that created the FCA Innovation Unit and The Crowd Data Center to the challenge of global coordination. We're building the rails for global crowdfunding."Key Qualifications- Founder & CEO, The Crowd Data Center - 900,000+ campaigns tracked over 10+ years- Architect of FCA Innovation Unit (2012-2014) - Model replicated in ~100 jurisdictions globally- Author - "New Routes to Funding - The Handbook of Modern Funding"- Founding Co-Chair - Westminster Forum on Crowdfunding & Non-Bank Finance- Research Leadership - "State of the Crowdfunding Nation" quarterly reports; "Women Unbound" with PwC- Founding Chair - British Blockchain and Frontier Technologies Association- Expertise - Equity crowdfunding, blockchain, AI, CBDCs, regulatory innovationAbout GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is a neutral, industry-led network bringing together equity crowdfunding platforms, national associations, regulators, policymakers, and technology providers to build transparent, credible, borderless equity crowdfunding markets.GECA's mission is to foster dialogue, alignment, and practical pathways for cross-border collaboration - addressing regulatory fragmentation, advancing interoperable infrastructure, and creating the standards and trust architecture that enable equity crowdfunding to fulfill its global potential.Learn more: https://thegeca.org Join GECA: https://thegeca.org/join Media ContactAndy FieldGECA Steering Committee Executive LeadEmail: info@thegeca.orgWebsite: https://thegeca.org Social MediaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gecaorg Twitter: https://x.com/GecaOrg YouTube: @geca-org

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