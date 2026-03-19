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Attorney General Rayfield Announces ICAC Task Force Arrest of Coos County Man with Child Sex Abuse Materials; Two Others Sentenced

Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced that the Oregon DOJ’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a Lakeside man on child sex abuse material charges and secured sentences in two additional Coos County cases this week.
“Protecting our children is not optional — it has to remain our top priority,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “These outcomes show how critical it is to hold offenders accountable, and I applaud the ICAC Task Force for acting swiftly and decisively to protect Oregon families.”

On March 17, 2026, ICAC Task Force agents and officers from the Coos Bay Police Department arrested Kyle Clinton Foster, 37, of Lakeside, OR. Following the execution of a search warrant at a Lakeside residence in August 2025, agents determined that Foster had made sexually explicit video recordings of a minor who lived at the property during the time Foster lived there. With assistance from the Coos Bay Police Department, agents located Foster and took him into custody.

Foster was booked into the Coos County Jail on 10 counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree and 2 counts of Using a Child in a Sexual Display. Those are both Measure 11 offenses, which carry a mandatory minimum of 5 years and 10 months in prison, with no possibility of a reduced sentence.

The arrest comes as two other Coos County cases involving similar charges reached resolution this week. On Monday, Dean Fanin was sentenced to 90 months in prison following his conviction in Coos County on 9 counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree. Joseph O’Connor was sentenced to 96 months in prison after pleading guilty in Coos County to 5 counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree and 1 count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

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Attorney General Rayfield Announces ICAC Task Force Arrest of Coos County Man with Child Sex Abuse Materials; Two Others Sentenced

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