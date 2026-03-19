AG Rayfield Leads Coalition in Securing Court Order Protecting Gender Affirming Care Providers

Attorney General Rayfield led a coalition of 21 other states and The District of Columbia today in securing a federal court order blocking an unlawful attempt by the Trump Administration to pressure healthcare providers into ending care for youth with gender dysphoria. The Court granted the States’ motion for summary judgment, ruling the Administration cannot threaten to cut off hospitals and clinics from Medicare and Medicaid, for providing gender-affirming care.

“The freedom to make personal healthcare decisions – with your family and your doctor – is a fundamental Oregon value,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “It’s rooted in our belief that every person deserves dignity, compassion, and care. The court saw through the federal government’s attempt to bully hospitals and providers into abandoning their patients, and ruled on the side of those values.”

The case was led by Attorney General Rayfield and the Oregon Department of Justice. Joining Attorney General Rayfield in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the Governor of Pennsylvania.