eBookConversion.com Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in eBook Conversion and Book Design

eBookConversion.com celebrates 20 years of helping authors and publishers worldwide turn manuscripts into professional eBooks and print-ready books.

PROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eBookConversion.com, a trusted name in eBook conversion and InDesign book design services , is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of helping authors, publishers, and organizations bring their stories to life through professional digital publishing solutions.Since its founding, eBookConversion.com has specialized in converting manuscripts into industry-standard eBook formats, including EPUB and Kindle-compatible files, while also offering print book formatting, Adobe InDesign book design, cover design, and digital publishing support.Over the past 20 years, the company has served independent authors, publishing houses, educational institutions, and businesses worldwide, helping them publish content seamlessly across major platforms such as Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play Books. To date, eBookConversion.com has produced more than 6,000 titles in eBook and PDF formats for clients around the globe.Types of Books Created in InDesign and Converted to eBookseBookConversion.com designs and typesets a broad range of titles in Adobe InDesign, including fiction, non-fiction, academic and textbooks, poetry, cookbooks, art books, children’s picture books, photography books, coffee table books, and corporate reports, manuals, and catalogs. The company then converts these projects into professional digital formats tailored to the content, layout, and reading experience of each title.For text-driven titles, eBookConversion.com produces reflowable EPUB and Kindle files that are especially well-suited for novels, non-fiction, educational books, children’s books with moderate design elements, and corporate or training materials. For visually rich or design-sensitive titles, the company also creates fixed-layout eBooks for illustrated children’s books, cookbooks, travel guides with images and maps, photography and art books, comics and graphic novels, and educational content with diagrams, charts, and tables.This end-to-end workflow helps authors and publishers preserve the visual integrity of their print-ready InDesign layouts while delivering digital editions optimized for major publishing platforms and reading devices.Section 508 Compliance and Accessible PDF ServicesIn addition to eBook conversion and book design, eBookConversion.com offers Section 508 compliance and accessible PDF services for clients that need digital documents to meet accessibility requirements. The company remediates PDFs and other source files by improving document structure, reading order, heading tags, alt text, tables, color contrast, metadata, and interactive elements, then validates the final files through automated and manual testing for standards such as Section 508, WCAG, and PDF/UA. These services are especially valuable for government agencies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, publishers, and other organizations that require accessible, legally compliant digital content.Commitment to Quality and InnovationAs digital publishing and self-publishing have continued to evolve, eBookConversion.com has remained committed to meeting changing industry standards. The company emphasizes precision formatting, accessibility compliance, and reader-friendly design to ensure every title delivers a high-quality reading experience across devices and platforms.“Reaching the 20-year milestone is a proud moment for our team,” said a spokesperson for eBookConversion.com. “Our mission has always been to support authors and publishers with reliable, high-quality eBook conversion and book design services. We are excited to continue innovating and serving the publishing community in the years ahead.”Supporting Authors and Publishers WorldwideOver the years, eBookConversion.com has built a strong reputation for professional eBook conversion, print book formatting and layout design, custom cover design, accessibility-ready EPUB production, conversion for major publishing platforms, and rigorous quality assurance for error-free formatting.By combining technical expertise with deep publishing knowledge, the company helps clients transform manuscripts into professionally produced books ready for global distribution.As digital publishing continues to grow, eBookConversion.com plans to expand its services and technologies to better support the next generation of authors and publishers. The company remains dedicated to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, helping creators bring their stories to readers everywhere.About eBookConversion.comeBookConversion.com is a professional eBook conversion and book design service provider with more than 20 years of experience in digital publishing. The company specializes in converting manuscripts into high-quality EPUB, Kindle-compatible, and print-ready formats, while also offering book layout design, cover design, and publishing support for authors and publishers worldwide.To learn more, visit www.eBookConversion.com

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