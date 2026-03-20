Mortgage Veteran Matt Kazemi Announces Launch of Specialized Growth Consulting for National Lending Platforms

Mortgage expert and entrepreneur Matt Kazemi launches consulting to help mortgage firms modernize, scale operations, and prioritize compliance.

The objective is to move mortgage organizations from a model of transactional volume to one of sustainable, referral-driven growth” — Matt Kazemi

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Kazemi , a veteran mortgage executive with over 25 years of experience in the lending sector, announces the official launch of a specialized business consulting initiative. The program is designed to provide mortgage companies, brokerages, and individual loan officers with a scalable framework for operational growth, blending modernized financial technology (FinTech) with high-touch client service models.The consulting service enters the market at a time when the mortgage industry is navigating a significant shift toward digital-first lending. By utilizing a proven methodology validated by a featured Blend customer case study , Kazemi’s systems prioritize the optimization of tech stacks—including Point of Sale (POS), Loan Origination Systems (LOS), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools—to improve speed and profit margins.“The objective is to move mortgage organizations from a model of transactional volume to one of sustainable, referral-driven growth,” stated Matt Kazemi. “Many firms struggle to scale past the founder because they lack repeatable systems. This initiative provides the blueprint for building a business that functions independently of the owner’s constant manual oversight.”The consulting framework covers five core pillars: the launch of mortgage platforms from concept to live operations, multi-state compliance scaling, technology stack design, loan officer accountability systems, and the transition of originators into business owners. Kazemi’s approach emphasizes that technology should remove friction while enhancing, rather than replacing, the human relationships central to financial services.With a professional history documented through thousands of verified client interactions and a long-standing tenure in multi-state mortgage licensing, Kazemi’s entry into formal consulting aims to reduce the startup and operational mistakes common in high-growth lending environments.

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