Prestige Yacht Rentals Opens 2026 Bookings for Chicago Boat Rentals, Private Yacht Charters, and Lake Michigan Cruises
Prestige Yacht Rentals grows its fleet to meet demand for Chicago boat rentals, private yacht charters, and Playpen party experiences.
As demand grows for private boat rentals in Chicago, more locals and visitors are choosing a flexible alternative to crowded tour boats and public cruises. Prestige Yacht Rentals serves guests planning bachelorette parties, birthday parties, corporate outings, sunset cruises, Playpen trips, and Navy Pier fireworks boat rentals.
Prestige Yacht Rentals operates as a bareboat charter company, giving guests a private and customizable experience. Each vessel accommodates up to 12 guests, and captains are hired separately. Departures from Diversey Harbor provide direct access to Lake Michigan, the Chicago skyline, the Playpen, and the Chicago River.
Key highlights for the 2026 season include:
11 vessels available for Chicago boat rentals and private yacht charters
Popular options for Playpen boat rentals, sunset cruises, and Chicago River cruises
Dedicated charter options for Navy Pier fireworks and private group celebrations
Online booking through prestigeyachtrentals.com with support from the guest services team
Bookings for the 2026 season are now open. Early reservations are recommended for prime summer weekends, holiday dates, and peak event weekends. For pricing, availability, and private charter details, visit prestigeyachtrentals.com or contact Prestige Yacht Rentals directly.
About Prestige Yacht Rentals: Prestige Yacht Rentals is a Chicago boat rental and bareboat charter company based at Diversey Harbor. The company offers private yacht rentals, Lake Michigan boat rentals, Chicago River cruises, Playpen boat rentals, and event boat rentals for birthdays, bachelorette parties, corporate outings, sunset cruises, and Navy Pier fireworks. With a fleet of 11 vessels ranging from 31 to 51 feet, Prestige Yacht Rentals serves guests seeking private boat rentals in Chicago.
Michael Jozefczak
Prestige Yacht Rentals
info@prestigeyachtrentals.com
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