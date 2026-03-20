Prestige Yacht Rentals Opens 2026 Bookings for Chicago Boat Rentals, Private Yacht Charters, and Lake Michigan Cruises

Aerial view of a charter anchored in the Chicago Playpen.

Prestige Yacht Rentals grows its fleet to meet demand for Chicago boat rentals, private yacht charters, and Playpen party experiences.

Chicago summers are better on the water, and guests want a private experience they can make their own. We offer options from Playpen anchoring to group celebrations with skyline views.” — Michael

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Yacht Rentals today announced the opening of bookings for the 2026 charter season, giving guests early access to Chicago boat rentals , Chicago yacht rentals, and private yacht charters on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. Based at Diversey Harbor, the company enters the season with an expanded fleet of 11 vessels ranging from 31 to 51 feet.As demand grows for private boat rentals in Chicago, more locals and visitors are choosing a flexible alternative to crowded tour boats and public cruises. Prestige Yacht Rentals serves guests planning bachelorette parties, birthday parties, corporate outings, sunset cruises, Playpen trips, and Navy Pier fireworks boat rentals.Prestige Yacht Rentals operates as a bareboat charter company, giving guests a private and customizable experience. Each vessel accommodates up to 12 guests, and captains are hired separately. Departures from Diversey Harbor provide direct access to Lake Michigan, the Chicago skyline, the Playpen, and the Chicago River.Key highlights for the 2026 season include:11 vessels available for Chicago boat rentals and private yacht chartersPopular options for Playpen boat rentals , sunset cruises, and Chicago River cruisesDedicated charter options for Navy Pier fireworks and private group celebrationsOnline booking through prestigeyachtrentals.com with support from the guest services teamBookings for the 2026 season are now open. Early reservations are recommended for prime summer weekends, holiday dates, and peak event weekends. For pricing, availability, and private charter details, visit prestigeyachtrentals.com or contact Prestige Yacht Rentals directly.About Prestige Yacht Rentals: Prestige Yacht Rentals is a Chicago boat rental and bareboat charter company based at Diversey Harbor. The company offers private yacht rentals, Lake Michigan boat rentals, Chicago River cruises, Playpen boat rentals, and event boat rentals for birthdays, bachelorette parties, corporate outings, sunset cruises, and Navy Pier fireworks. With a fleet of 11 vessels ranging from 31 to 51 feet, Prestige Yacht Rentals serves guests seeking private boat rentals in Chicago.

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