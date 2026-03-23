Anesa Miller’s Compelling AWP Talk Sparks Conversation on Regional Bias and Small Press Visibility

Anesa Miller signs books at the AWP Conference in Baltimore, MD, March 2026. Photo courtesy of Anesa Miller. AWP speaker panel. Photo courtesy of Anesa Miller. Anesa Miller's AWP presentation chart on regional settings in books.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Anesa Miller, known for her novels, including "I Never Do This" and "Our Orbit," is drawing attention to an overlooked trend in publishing: geographic preference. Her research reveals that New York City, along with a handful of major cultural hubs, receives a disproportionate share of attention, both in publishing and in the settings of widely recognized books.

“The conference was a huge success, and it was exciting to see so many people attend my panel,” Miller says. “Through a mix of humor and data, supported by clear and compelling evidence, I was able to highlight a serious issue that is often ignored. We can no longer overlook the role of small and independent presses as a vital part of the publishing industry. As more books are published outside of major houses, we should also expect greater diversity in the places where stories are set. But that’s not the case.”

At this year’s AWP (Association of Writers & Writing Programs) Conference, held March 4–7, 2026, in Baltimore, Maryland, Miller delivered a presentation that sparked meaningful conversation around the lack of geographic diversity in literature, particularly the dominance of New York City and the broader Northeast compared to other regions.

“I see a growing need for major publications, such as The New York Times, to acknowledge and recognize small presses and writers outside of New York,” Miller states. “Many regional newspapers are no longer what they once were, and they are not consistently showcasing local authors. We’re seeing explosive growth with platforms like Amazon KDP, yet many of those authors never receive mainstream media attention.”

Miller noted that authors with limited financial resources often struggle to gain visibility, even within their own communities.

“Writers frequently reach out to local newspapers or city magazines and receive no response,” she explains. “We have to ask: Is this intentional, or is it a form of regional bias against voices outside of major cultural centers?”

Her research highlights the structural nature of the issue. “With more than 80% of titles published by just seven companies, most headquartered in New York, it’s not surprising that many of these books are also set there,” Miller points out. “Today’s stories shape tomorrow’s conversations. It’s important for people to see themselves reflected in a wide range of places and experiences.”

Miller also addressed the broader challenge facing writers seeking recognition.

“Almost every writer is trying to gain attention from New York, but that can be difficult, sometimes nearly impossible, due to financial or geographic barriers,” she says. “So the question becomes: What can we, as readers and writers, do? I encourage people to start asking that question.”

Miller is currently working on her fourth novel, continuing her commitment to expanding representation and advocating for greater visibility for small and independent presses. Her work challenges industry norms and encourages a more inclusive literary landscape.

About Anesa Miller

Anesa Miller is an author, poet, and scholar with a Ph.D. in Slavic Languages and Literatures from the University of Kansas and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Idaho. She has taught at both the university and elementary levels and has worked as a translator, editor, and researcher.

Miller is the recipient of an Individual Artist Fellowship in Creative Writing from the Ohio Arts Council. Her work has appeared in The Kenyon Review, Cream City Review, and Spoon River Poetry Review. Her novels include I Never Do This and Our Orbit, a finalist for the Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Her work continues to challenge long-standing industry norms and advocate for a more inclusive literary landscape across all regions.

To learn more about Anesa Miller and her work, please visit: https://anesamiller.com

Anesa Miller is available for interviews.

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